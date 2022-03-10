OPINION: Finding the right tradespeople is key - Zero Carbon Harrogate

s

So what does this mean in practice?

The chances are that you are living in a home that has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rated between D and G.

Typically this could be a result of poorly insulated loft space, floors or walls, an ageing heating system or single pane windows.

This means that your annual energy bills could be at least £900 more than the best performing equivalent.

In an effort to combat fuel poverty and meet climate goals, the Government is proposing to make it a legal requirement for domestic private rental properties to be rated C or above by 2025, compared to an E currently.

A growing number of lenders are also offering ‘green’ mortgages that take into account running costs when assessing affordability and offering better rates or cashback.

However, most people agree that it’s not clear enough which energy saving measures are right for them, it’s difficult to find the right tradespeople to complete the installation and they don’t know where to start looking.

Some improvements might be straightforward and provide obvious and short paybacks - replacing light bulbs with efficient alternatives and draught-proofing doors require little time, cost or effort.

But the biggest opportunities can seemingly be more complex, disruptive and time consuming, as well as incurring large upfront costs. Getting the right advice before you embark on upgrading is critical.

Replacing your old boiler with an air source heat pump, for example, will cost you £8,000 upwards and is an effective way to move away from fossil fuels (gas and oil) for heating.

However, if your home is not adequately insulated much of this heat will be lost along with your savings.

Zero Carbon Harrogate is aiming to address this urgent local need for good advice and skilled installers, by launching a major retrofit programme working with Harrogate College and with funding from Ofgem’s Energy Industry Voluntary Redress Scheme and the National Lottery’s ‘Together for our Planet’.

The aim is to increase availability of local tradespeople with the knowledge to assess homes and offer advice on energy efficiency measures as well as having the skills needed to deliver these upgrades.

With average UK household energy bills already set to rise to around £2,000 in April, this opportunity is win-win-win for the district - lower emissions, lower energy bills and improved energy security.

The programme will be led by a Retrofit Programme Manager, who will manage an engagement programme right across the district.

This is a new, four-day-per-week role, and applicants are encouraged to visit www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk for more information (applications close on March 24).

If you are a local homeowner and would like more information about how to get your house retrofitted and what funds are available, email [email protected]