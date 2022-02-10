OPINION: Everyone has the right to a life free from abuse and violence - Karen Weaver, Harrogate and District Community Action

Specialist local support is available for victims and survivors of domestic abuse

However there’s no glossing over the reality that some of the organisations they work or volunteer for are tackling the toughest of challenges facing local people. Domestic abuse is one of those issues and we’re proud to provide the Harrogate base for Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) at Community House.

IDAS is the largest, specialist domestic abuse charity in the region, committed to delivering high standards of support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

They believe that everyone has the right to a life free from abuse and violence and this ethos underpins their work and approach to safeguarding. From many years’ experience the team know that specialist services offer the best support for victims and survivors and that many people are reluctant to come forward and seek help from statutory or general services.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting off as York Women’s Aid in 1977, all their services have been developed in consultation with the people who use them and with their partner agencies. Each year IDAS receives more than 20,000 referrals and 22,000 calls to their confidential helpline and provides direct support to more than 10,000 individuals and families in the community.

They also provide safe accommodation to over 150 individuals and families each year in refuge accommodation

The services offered by IDAS have continually evolved and expanded and a recent new addition is their innovative ‘Safe Havens’ project. The scheme supports victims and survivors of domestic abuse to access safe, accommodation quickly, provided by trained, volunteer hosts and supported by a dedicated worker. The initiative builds on a long history of people hosting families and individuals in their homes while they begin to rebuild their lives.

Being a Safe Havens host is an opportunity to guide and support a person through challenging times and hosting a guest who has experienced domestic abuse is incredibly rewarding. Being with a trained host in a host’s own home offers guidance and support whilst the guest plans for their safer future, free from abuse and violence.

A woman who has previously experienced domestic abuse and was helped by IDAS has said she would have been able to avoid “eight years of pain” had the scheme been available to her during an abusive marriage. She feels that being offered a safe place for a short time might have made all the difference to her and is sure it will make all the difference to people who are trapped with abusers now.

There are many types of volunteering roles from those involving small amounts of time and commitment through to a role such as this one with IDAS which clearly comes with a big ask of hosts but huge rewards in terms of supporting someone to rebuild their life in a safe and secure place. If you are interested in offering guests short periods of respite and relief in your home, contact [email protected] All volunteers are police checked and receive training and full support from Domestic Abuse Practitioners and the project coordinator.

Anyone suffering from domestic abuse can contact IDAS on 03000 110 110 or Refuge on 0808 2000 247. Police should be called on 999 in an emergency and press ‘55’ if you cannot speak.