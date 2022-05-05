OPINION: Could you take on It’s A Knockout? - Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity

This will be a fantastic fun filled day with plenty of nostalgia for those who remember this 70’s craze. We are calling all thrill seekers... Could you take on It’s A Knockout? This foam filled, inflatable challenge is a great team building activity to bring out your competitive streak all whilst making a huge difference to your local NHS. This is your opportunity to showcase how your team can work together through the foam, water, inflatables and sabotage to be crowned champions in this unforgettable challenge! Hurry and register now to avoid disappointment! Register at https://hhcc.co.uk/its-a-knockout/

This event is fun for the whole family whether you are taking part in It’s A Knockout or spectating there is lots for you to do and see. There will be entertainment for you to enjoy, with our main attraction of teams taking on the It’s A Knockout challenge. Along with a range of games, shopping stalls, bouncy castle, face painting and a delicious barbecue, food and drinks will also be available from the Harrogate Railway Athletic FC, including a licenced bar and scrumptious cakes. Tickets are available for a donation of £2 for adults and children over the age of five and children under the age of five go free.

All proceeds received will go towards making life changing differences to staff, patients and families here at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). To get your tickets visit: https://hhcc.co.uk/summer-extravaganza-featuring-its-a-knockout/

I am also excited to share with you that tickets are now available for HHCC’s Summer Raffle. We have many amazing prizes on offer including: Afternoon Tea and Prosecco for four at Cedar Court, Pickled Sprout Harrogate Meal Voucher, Afternoon tea for two at the Secret Bakery, Harrogate, Two x free year memberships at Coach Gyms, Harrogate, A years supply of Yorkshire Tea from Betty’s & Taylors of Harrogate plus much more! Tickets are just £1 and can be purchased through our website https://hhcc.co.uk/shop/hhcc-summer-raffle/

A huge thank you to all the amazing local businesses who donated these fantastic prizes, this raffle will be drawn Monday, June 6.

Gervase Phinn started the Friends of Harrogate Hospital’s fundraising programme with ‘An Afternoon with Gervase Phinn’ in the sumptuous surroundings of the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate with over 220 guests. John Fox, of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said: “Gervase was on form as he retold true stories of his life. Unfortunately, at the end of the first half Gervase felt unwell and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital (HDH).” Commenting on the sudden ending Gervase told the Harrogate Advertiser that “It is ironic that I was helping raise funds for the HDH and then find myself taken there. I have to say that the treatment I received was first class”.

Anyone interested in joining the ‘Friends’, or who would like further information can contact [email protected]