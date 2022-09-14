Neighbourhood News from across our villages

Pateley Bridge

BECKWITHSHAWST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS: Service of Holy Communion at 11.15am on Sunday, September 18. Morning Prayer takes place weekly on Tuesdays at 9.15am and the church is open daily for private prayer from 10am to 4pm. Further information on church services is available on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) or from the Church office which is open between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays - phone 01423 873577 or email [email protected]

BILTONThe Queen: it is only a week since Queen Elizabeth II died. The roller coaster of emotions, grief, sorrow, pageantry, hope and smiles has come as a complete surprise to many. The mood in the streets is subdued but not mournful and generally it feels like business as usual. However, it is reasonable to expect that there may be some changes to plans and some cancellations, especially on September 19, the day of the state funeral which has been declared a bank holiday. If you are in doubt as to what is happening please check with event and venue organisers.

BIRSTWITHSt James’s Church: the next services will be on Sunday, September 18 with Family Worship at 11am and Evensong (BCP) at 6.30pm.

BOSTON SPAThorp Arch Parish Council: A book of condolence has been opened at All Saints Church by the Parish Council. The opening times for signing are as follows: Wednesday, September 14, Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16 4-5pm and Sunday, September 18 6-7pm. Residents are welcome to leave memorial flowers in the church garden, or by the parish council noticeboards.

FOLLIFOOTThe Church of St Joseph and St James Follifoot: the service on Sunday, September 18 will be holy communion at 9.30am.Follifoot with Plompton Parish Counci: The flag at the top of the village is currently at half mast as a mark of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the official Proclamation Day for King Charles III, in line will protocol the flag was raised to full mast and remained in that position for a day. It was then lowered again to half mast and remain in that position until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

MASHAMCHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday, September 18 there is a Holy Communion Service at 10.45am at St Marys Church, Masham. There is also a Harvest Holy Communion 11am in St. Pauls, HealeyMETHODISTS: This Sunday there will be a Service at 10.30am in Masham Methodist Church. The service will be led by Richard Clark. Our minister, Rev Gareth Baron, can be contacted on 01677 989169 or at [email protected] For chapel bookings, phone Rosemary Bell on 01765 689484. Visit riponlowerdalesmethodists.org.uk for more information and news.

NIDDNidd Church: last Sunday heard Revd Stroma McDermott talking about the late Queen’s attributes. Next Sunday will see a special (non-Communion) service devised by the Church of England for the day before the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth. The Book of Condolence will be open from 9.30am and the Special Commemoration Service marking the Death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth will follow at 10.30am. May God bless Elizabeth and may God save the King!

PANNALST ROBERT’S: Service of BCP Holy Communion at 8am on Sunday, September 18 with Morning Worship (also streamed live) at 9.15am, followed by a special service at 6pm for the eve of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Morning Prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open for private prayer on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am-5pm, but during the mourning period will be open daily from 8am to 8pm. Details of services, and activities in the Chapter House, are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk). The church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: email ([email protected]) or phone (01423 873577).

PATELEY BRIDGEIt is with great sorrow: that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen last week. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. She has been a beacon of light over her reign of 70 years and will be missed dearly. Locally, there are books of condolences for Her Majesty The Queen including St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge where you can also light a candle and say a prayer. Most churches throughout the Dale are open for prayer and contemplation too. There is an online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages on the Royal website at www.royal.uk. Members of the public wishing to lay flowers, may do so on the lawn in front of Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall.At Darley Memorial Hall: everyone is cordially invited to join them to view the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the big screen on Monday, September 19 from 9.30am. Admission is free and light refreshments will be available.The Nidderdale Agricultural Show: has been rescheduled and will now be held a day earlier on Sunday, September 18. The show will be run as respectfully as possible and the organisers will do their best to bring everything together a day early. The show will begin at 7.45am with the judging of the Open Equitation class and closes at approximately 6pm with the conclusion of the Show Jumping competitions. You can purchase tickets on their website www.nidderdaleshow.co.uk or at the gate on the day. The only part of the show not going ahead due to the date change is the dog show. Anyone who already has tickets but are unable to go on the Sunday can enquire about a refund but this will be dealt with after September 20. Well done to the organisers for keeping the show on at such a difficult time. The organisers look forward to welcoming you to the 2022 Nidderdale Show.