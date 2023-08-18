Column: Yvonne Campbell, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity - Making a difference to your local NHS

A donation of toys to the hospital.There are many ways you can make a difference, by regular giving; donating online, via post, setting up a standing order, using our donation points across Harrogate District Hospital or creating your own Virtual Donation Page.

This is your opportunity to hear about all the exciting opportunities you can get involved in and most of all, how you can make a difference to your local NHS.

​As many of you will be aware, HHCC hosted The Harrogate Proms on June 24 along with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO) and Harrogate Choral Society (HCS) together with Voices for Harrogate.

We are delighted to share that an immense total of £27,342.54 was raised from the evening along with a variety of concerts and events throughout the year.

What a fabulous achievement that will create a lasting legacy within Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

I have some more exciting news for you! As a volunteer service, we have been shortlisted for Celebrating Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in Volunteering Award, for our Enhanced Support Volunteer Pathway at the Helpforce Champions Awards 2023.

We are delighted to be able to showcase our Volunteering Pathways far and wide.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at HDFT and would like to know about our pathways, please get in touch with the team on [email protected].

Donations help us get closer to achieving our mission to enhance the environment and experience of our patients and their families.

There are many ways you can make a difference, by regular giving; donating online, via post, setting up a standing order, using our donation points across Harrogate District Hospital or creating your own Virtual Donation Page.

Contact us today to get started.

One of the ways you can regularly give is via the HHCC Lottery. HHCC are unable to make life changing differences without our supporters, so why not play the HHCC Lottery and support your local NHS whilst you play?

By playing, you will make a huge impact in the support provided and received in our hospitals and wider community.

Each ticket sale will create a donation to HHCC to fund invaluable resources for colleagues, patients and visitors.

With monthly draws taking place on 28th of each month, you have 12 chances each year to win big!

Sign up here https://playfundwin.com/draw/harrogate-hospital-and-community-charity-draw.

As we head well into August, I’m sure you are itching to put up your tree and get in the festive mood… I know I am! Mark your diaries for Sunday, November 26 as Father Christmas is coming to town. HHCC are holding our annual outdoor pop up Christmas Market from 10am–3pm at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club.

With fun for all the family involved, purchase your ticket for the festive day and see Father Christmas for no extra charge.