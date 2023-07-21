Column: Yvonne Campbell, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity - Exciting challenges and events coming up

We received some lovely feedback from The Harrogate Proms concert with the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra.

I’m so excited to be sharing these articles with you and to let you know all about the exciting challenges and events coming up in the later months of 2023.

​I would firstly like to start off saying a huge thank you to Sammy Lambert who will have her last day within the Charity and Volunteer Team on July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy's wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as her determination to make a difference, is something that has inspired her colleagues past and present.

Sammy will be missed by all of her colleagues and we are sure our supporters will join us in wishing her all the best in her new journey.

She isn’t going far as she will still be working within the #teamHDFT group!

June and July have been fun filled months for the HHCC Team, including the Harrogate Proms and the NHS 75th Birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We received some lovely feedback from The Harrogate Proms which took place on June 24 that I’d love to share with you.

“It was a fab event to be a part of so thank you to the HHCC team for the amazing organisation!

We loved singing and looking out from the stage and seeing the audience enjoying themselves with their flags and kazoos whilst raising money for such a good cause was an amazing feeling!”

Thank you to all who attended on the evening!

On July 5, #teamHDFT rejoiced 75 years of the NHS.

This was a day to celebrate all staff and volunteers, past and present, who have been part of the journey over the past 75 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of our celebrations, HHCC were kindly donated a limited number of ‘NHS Thank You’ pins designed around clapping hands cast in aluminium from a 1940 Spitfire.

These pins are now available on our website for a donation of £10.

All proceeds from these pins goes directly to HHCC to raise vital funds to make life changing differences across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Ho Ho Ho, it’s never too early to mention… HHCC’s Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on November 26 at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC, 10am–3pm.

We are really excited to announce that tickets are now available on our website.

Get yourself in the festive spirit and browse our hand selected stalls, food vendors and take a visit to Father Christmas.

We have a limited number of stalls available.

Contact us today on [email protected] for more information!

HHCC celebrate the impact our donors create by providing updates on the latest HHCC news, events and information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad