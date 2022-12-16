Column: What will 2023 have in store for us - David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce

The combination of lights, markets, attractions and dazzling shop window displays, has well and truly made the town ‘Destination Christmas’.

The combination of lights, markets, attractions and dazzling shop window displays, has well and truly made the town ‘Destination Christmas’. Town has been busy and businesses I’ve spoken to have reported brisk trading in their respective shops, bars, restaurants and cafes.

Credit for the current look and feel of Harrogate goes to Visit Harrogate, Destination Harrogate, Harrogate BID, and of course our wonderful selection of businesses.

Speaking of all things Christmas, I was honoured to be asked to read one of the lessons at St Peter’s Church annual Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. The last carol service I went to was pre Covid, so I’m really looking forward to attending, and participating, in this traditional seasonal event, which is being held on the evening of Sunday, December 18.

Three days ago, we held our final meeting of 2022 – the always popular Business Safari. Previously, these speed networking events have been solely for Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce members, but this time we were joined Harrogate BID Levy Payers.

The Business Safaris are just one of the benefits of membership, and what a night we had! The room was buzzing with business chatter, and it’s always interesting going to such a broad variety of locations for our meetings, such as Harrogate Ladies College who were wonderful hosts.

Looking ahead to the New Year, we will be launching our new website. Management Group Member Sam Oakes, from Gobo Creative, has been working incredibly hard creating what will be a wonderful new ‘shop window’ for our organisation, and a website that will offer our members more opportunities to promote their businesses.

The guest speakers at our first meeting of 2023 are Carl Les and Richard Flinton, the leader and chief executive of the new North Yorkshire Council.

As a business organisation, we are keen work very closely with the new authority, ensuring our District continues to receive the necessary support, focus and investment to attract new businesses and jobs, which will help boost the local economy.

We are also keen to understand the difference an Elected Mayor and greater devolution would have for the Harrogate District and North Yorkshire per se. Being held on Monday, January 9 at Rudding Park, first time visitors are extremely welcome. Details on how to book can be found on our website, www.harrogatechamber.co.uk

I’m certainly looking forward to a few days off over the Christmas period, spending it with family and friends, and reflecting on the events of the year, whilst wondering at the same time what 2023 will have in store for us!

