Column: The very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon monthly reflection - What would you choose?

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson. Year 6 leavers are at a crossroads, and will encounter many more, making the right decision at each crossroad would be important. Picture Tony Johnson.

Year 6 leavers are at a crossroads, and will encounter many more, the message went. And making the right decision at each crossroad would be important. Steve tested out their decision making. He asked which they would choose, a holiday somewhere hot, or somewhere cold. They were divided evenly. Then he asked them which they would choose, to go to school every day of the year or never to go to school again. It was a complement to the teachers to see how many would have opted for school every day.

To one question, one boy answered, ‘I will try to choose to be my best self.’ Now, this was impressive, showing wise insight at a young age. Does the whole of society not benefit when people of all ages have retained sufficient integrity and respect for what is good that they continue to attempt to be their best selves?

I found myself pondering this same theme on Sunday morning when preaching at West Witton. In these summer weeks, I seem to be out in the parishes quite a lot. After recent visits to Holy Trinity, Skipton and Leeds Minster, I was in this Wensleydale pulpit with a challenging text from St Paul’s Letter to the Romans, ‘I do not understand my own actions, for I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate…’ Have you ever felt like that, struggling to do what you know to be right? St Paul goes on, ‘I see in my members another law at war with the law of my mind, making me captive to the law of sin that dwells in my members, wretched man that I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death?’ Good heavens! So, even if we have the insight to make good and wise choices, we still might not be able to do the right thing. There can be a sort of inner tension, St Paul is suggesting. Isn’t he right? None of us is perfect. One parson asked members of his congregation to stand up if they thought themselves perfect. After a short pause, old Sam at the back of the church pulled himself up to his feet. There was an audible intake of breath from everyone.