Column: The Very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon monthly reflection - A bit of encouragement

Over 40 couples joined us this year with their family and friends, filling the cathedral’s nave with joy, celebration, and gratitude for at least 50 years of marriage.

​ This cartoon character, who has now been prompting smiles for 70 years, would probably be sitting down watching someone pushing a heavy load up a steep hill while sharing his encouragement. I heard the words from a friendly soul at the cathedral door who had appreciated my sermon. He was right, I had been trying to encourage the faithful. And the same words came back to me as I started preparing my sermon for Holy Trinity, Skipton.

The kind vicar of that wonderful parish, who happens to be one of our honorary cathedral canons, had invited me to preach on St Barnabas’ Day, June 11. I was delighted to accept! It would be a pleasure to visit, and the feast of Barnabas lends itself to sharing a bit of encouragement.

The New Testament describes Barnabas as an Apostle of the primitive church. The apostles were those close disciples of Jesus who were sent out by him (that’s what apostle means) in mission, to share the good news of Jesus and his kingdom with the world. They did a great job, when we consider how rapidly the church grew in those early days. I have to say, I find it to be of huge encouragement to reflect on the fact that the church is growing now as much as it ever has, if not more so. Some of us would say that we just need more people to realise it in this part of the world.

Barnabas, like his friend St Paul, came to be an apostle after the risen Christ had ascended and sent the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. He, Barnabas, a Cypriot Jew, was obviously something of a leader, and an effective preacher. He sold all his possessions and gave the proceeds to the church to support its members and work. Now, that must have been a source of encouragement! It always is when people give their money or time voluntarily to enable the church to serve the world. It’s of huge encouragement to me to see how many people give both money and time here at the cathedral and in local parish churches right across the region. This is often faith in action. Without it, we couldn’t sustain our community service, charitable efforts, maintenance of heritage buildings, and offering of worship (including baptisms, weddings, and funerals).

Barnabas, whose name means Son of Encouragement, set an example of generosity and faithful living. There are many who do the same today. Among them are the large number of couples who come to the cathedral's annual golden wedding service which this year also happens to be on the afternoon of St Barnabas Day. They show what it takes to sustain a faithful, loving relationship, even in a world troubled by wars, cost of living crises, natural disasters and personal tragedies. No doubt their long marriages are testimony to the capacity of love for forgiveness and patience, as well as for prompting joy and delight.