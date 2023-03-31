Column: The importance of a thriving arts scene - David Bown, Harrogate Theatre

Joss Arnott Dance presents a new retelling of a classic story, seen through the rusty eyes of the Tin Man in July.

​After a very successful opening in 1900, Harrogate Theatre was run effectively by the first managing director William Peacock. However, the advent of cinema precipitated a shift in operations and his daughter Marie Blanche took over and implemented the more cost-effective repertory system in 1935.

The theatre was well attended for the next 20 years with up to 40 plays being performed every year. Then came the arrival of TV and audiences dwindled once more.

The theatre was sold on but failed to recover and closed in the late 1950’s. This is when the council stepped in and purchased the building and reopened it in 1960.

The council took control of maintenance and put in place the Harrogate (White Rose) Theatre Trust, to run the artistic side of the organisation. That arrangement still exists to this day.

In partnership with HBC the theatre has delivered and all year-round programme of activity for 63 years. The theatre has had many successes, as well as a few lulls, but this last financial year has witnessed the most successful year in the 63 year history of the Trust, all within the climate of a post-pandemic economy.

In 2007 the Trust and the council jointly refurbished the magnificent Victorian auditorium and just last year the council undertook major repairs internally and externally. The Trust would like to thank the council for a very productive partnership that has lasted well over half a century. Harrogate Borough Council has displayed an extraordinary commitment to the arts and theatre for the residents of our district.

We now move into uncertain times, but I hope the new North Yorkshire Council will embrace the importance of a thriving arts scene in a destination culture that is committed to attracting visitors and tourists to our region.

Our summer season has launched and sales have remained healthy, indeed the new season witnessed The Rest is Politics selling out within one day and Tim Vine sold out almost as quickly.

For young people we have First Three Drops by Taking Flight (for ages two - nine), a magical adventure story in English, British Sign Language and Sign Supported English. Joss Arnott Dance presents a new retelling of a classic story, seen through the rusty eyes of the Tin Man (for ages seven+).

A big shout out for our wonderful community shows which include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, performed by Harrogate Operatic Society and The Cripple of Inishman delivered by Harrogate Dramatic Society.

Please check out our brochure at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk