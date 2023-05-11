Column: The Dean of Ripon, The Very Rev John Dobson's monthly reflection - A Christian King for all

Charles III is very much a Christian King with a sincere faith; yet a king who values the diversity of our twenty-first century nation and who wants the good of all its people. (Photo Getty Images)

​Like monarchs before him, back through the centuries to William the Conqueror, King Charles III came to Westminster Abbey to be crowned. He did so as a twenty-first century Christian king with a clear sense of God’s calling to serve the wellbeing of all within his nations and realms. This includes Christians and people of other faiths, those with no faith and even those not supportive of monarchy. He is King for us all; he looks to secure the best for us all. This gives hope.

As a Christian, I believe profoundly that everyone benefits from the King, at the very beginning of the coronation service, making it clear that he looks to Christ, the King of kings, as the inspiration for his own reign. He was welcomed by a child; ‘Your Majesty, we are children of the Kingdom of God. We welcome you in the name of the King of kings.’ And His Majesty responded, ‘In His name and after His example, I come not to be served but to serve.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of having a head of state who is prepared to say those words sincerely should not be taken for granted. I wonder if we fully appreciate its benefits.

As someone said, the coronation service reveals the content of our unwritten constitution. It reminds us of how our nation and its institutions hold together, and how the monarchy plays a central, vital role. The King promised to govern for the benefit of all. With his hand firmly on the Coronation Bible, he swore to cause law and justice, in mercy, to be executed in all his judgements. Laws are made and justice administered in his name; we are defended in the name of the King.

The many dimensions of the King’s role are a heavy burden. So it was that, like monarchs going back centuries before him, he was anointed to endow him with the divine strength of the Holy Spirit.

Charles III is very much a Christian King with a sincere faith; yet a king who values the diversity of our twenty-first century nation and who wants the good of all its people. He clearly desires to reign over an inclusive society in which all can flourish, and to see this United Kingdom serve the wellbeing of the global community, not least in defending peace and protecting the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely, this is something in which all can rejoice; a mission with universal benefit which many would wish to support. So it was that many of us valued the opportunity to show that we not only support the King in playing his part in securing the nation’s well-being, but also wish to play our part.

For many of us, accepting the archbishop’s invitation to say, ‘God save King Charles,’ was more than a prayer and a desire to see the King do his job. In a country and global community with some daunting challenges, it was a commitment to being united in working with the King. Responding to his leadership and desire for an inclusive society, it was a commitment to serve in whatever way we can the wider community, to help others to prosper and flourish. Prompted by the King’s Big Help-out, many readily took up the opportunity to volunteer.