Column: Simon Cotton, Managing director of the HRH Group - A time of great change

​I’ve often had people say to me that I should be a councillor and try and make a difference to our town that way, but the truth is, it’s often a thankless task and with the political system, you’re always going to have people having a difference of opinion and not happy.

I’m not sure I’d be able to handle that as hospitality is always about trying to please everyone and make everybody happy, something not possible running a council I guess.

So, I’d like to publicly thank Wallace Sampson and Richard Cooper for leading HBC over the last 10 years or so and to their hardworking teams who’ve worked hard to make Harrogate the special place that it is.

We’ve not always agreed on everything but without question, Wallace and Richard have both been hugely supportive and professional over many matters I’ve needed dealings with them for over the years, from the Hotel Association’s dealings with the HCC and the annual Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards, to Christmas Lights and the Market, from my time a Harrogate Chamber President, to trouble times of Covid.

Both have been a rock of support with advice and guidance and they have truly understood the importance of the Hospitality industry to Harrogate.

In what are often thankless job roles that in turn have to deal with much public criticism, I would like to thank them both, on the record, for the hard work and energy they have both put into our great town and particularly for the backing of the hospitality industry during their time in charge.

In other matters, the judges for the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards met on Monday and were overwhelmed by this year’s entries with once again, well over a thousand individual nominations made for in excess of 100 individuals and businesses representing hospitality across the Harrogate district.

It’s tough sometimes to see the shear number of people not making the cut to the shortlist, never mind being considered for winning an award, as there have been some amazing entries again this year and the appetite for these awards just goes from strength to strength each year.

Co-organiser of these awards with me, David Ritson and I, are truly humbled by the town’s support of the Awards. Whilst we run them on a voluntary level, we do it because it gives us such great reward back when we see what it means to everyone in Harrogate, so thank you once again for the amazing response this year. The shortlist will be announced in next Thursdays paper and will be on the website www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk