Column: Simon Cotton, HRH Group - Time for a break from it all?

Harrogate is a ​beautiful and welcoming town and a great place to base your holiday. Picture Tony Johnson.

​This is more than triple the figure reported in 2021. Whilst the cost of living appears to show little sign of easing and with many facing increased mortgage payments yet again this month, holidays abroad are off the table for many and staycations are very much the focus.

Let’s face it, despite the tightening of belts and counting of the pennies, everyone needs a break and certainly the Harrogate target audience will still have some disposable income.

Despite the uncertainty, for many of us, a holiday is essential and this report says that our audience are 15 per cent more likely than average to book a UK holiday within the few months.

Turbulent economic conditions with years of successive holiday disasters; from covid cancellations to airport chaos (the latter being an ongoing issue this year as we read more and more about airline staff striking and adding to the already difficult travel planning), demand is strong for the first ‘normal’ year in a long time.

Holidaymakers want the best holiday at a reasonable price and are looking for top tier staycations. This is where Harrogate can win in a competitive market place with such a beautiful and welcoming town as a great place to base your holiday and then venture out to the great attractions and destinations within North Yorkshire that sit on our doorstep

But we have to work hard to make brand Harrogate stand out amongst all the noise in the world of marketing and I believe Destination Harrogate are vital in helping achieve this.

That’s why I pushed their long term survival and support in a recent meeting with our new North Yorkshire Council Leaders as it is imperative that Harrogate does not lose out in the future shaping of our new council.

They, coupled with the excellent work the Harrogate BID has been doing of late, is a momentum we can ill afford to lose so for those reading this who have a vote, but as yet haven’t yet voted Yes for a second term of the BID, you have about 24 hours to get it in!

In other news, I was grateful to be a guest at the launch of a new Vodka drink recently, made by the same people who make Slingsby Gin.

Now I’m not a Vodka drinker normally, but oh my god, I would urge you to try it, mainly as a cocktail base, when you see it on the shelves of either your favourite bar or even the supermarket. Rozel Vodka, combines the popular rose scene with a superbly smooth vodka which trust me when I say, makes for very easy summer drinking!

So if you bump into a Harrogate tourist in the coming summer weeks, make them feel welcome and remember they have choices to spend their money elsewhere.