Column: Simon Cotton, HRH Group - Awards season is upon us right now

Presenting the award for Best Rural Business to Claire Baxter Gallery at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

With almost 400 people in attendance it was once again a top night and a great celebration of achievements for the many great businesses and organisations based here in Harrogate.

I was honoured to present the award for Best Rural Business to Claire Baxter Gallery who were a very deserving winner.

I was then delighted to be back up on stage again 10 minutes later with the rest of the HRH team as we collected our very own award in the Large Leisure, Retail and Hospitality business category.

Beating off some stiff opposition from some other excellent businesses, the team and I were delighted with our win.

Then, as this paper goes to print, we’re just 12 days away from the annual Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards now too.

With a sell out night at the stunning Royal Hall, it has been buzzing around town as I’ve been frequenting a number of the shortlisted bars and restaurants so I know how much everyone is already looking forward to it.

You can see the final list of nominees and why they have been nominated with photos of them all, in other pages in this paper today.

With the weather being kind recently, it’s also been great to see people out enjoying some alfresco wining and dining and I’d love to see more space developed in Harrogate for this as it’s always difficult to grab a good spot in the sunshine when the chance arises. I know our businesses are inundated when the sun is out so lets hope this is the start of a great summer for us all.

I know next weekend’s bed race would be very grateful for a glorious day like we enjoyed last year so fingers crossed we get another great day and the Knaresborough hospitality businesses take full advantage of what is always a very exciting and fun day.

June is often full of great events and I’d urge people to look at Harrogate International Festivals website as well Visit Harrogate and Destination Harrogate to see what great days out there are to enjoy this month and beyond and whilst you’re, making those plans, don’t forget it’s Father’s Day in two weeks either.

Mother’s Day is always a big one for restaurant bookings but I often think Father’s Day get a little overlooked; so, why not treat Dad and take him out for a pint and a bite to eat in one of Harrogate’s great bars and restaurants this month.