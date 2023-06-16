Column: Sharon Canavar, Chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals - Ticket income… a fragile thing

Our finale event is the Carnival, bringing the sights, sounds and tastes from across the world. Picture credit: Charlotte Graham.

​The summer season doesn’t need to wait for the sunshine as we throw open the doors to our town’s venues, celebrate in our wonderful gardens and encourage you to spend time with friends.

And whilst the programme is based on over a year’s work from the incredibly talented HIF team, our success and ability to continue year to year is based on the most fragile of things; ticket income.

Months ago we were told we’d be coming out of the pandemic to glorious, boisterous, busy audiences but we now know that audiences are down 15 per cent nationally.

Even worse, 16 per cent of audiences don’t know when they’re coming back and understandably 30 per cent remain worried about indoor shows and getting ill.

That’s before the cost of living crises data landed with 13 per cent saying they can’t afford to buy tickets any more, a figure that’s likely to rise.

Tot all that up and the figure could be as high as 50 per cent of our audience.

Meanwhile, costs are increasing at a rate of knots.

Infrastructure, accommodation, artist fees are all spiraling and we have to finely balance what we think will sell, and for what price.

At the moment those sums aren’t adding up.

This year, we have a great programme with Chineke! Orchestra, resident orchestra at the Southbank and fresh from their North American tour making their debut in Harrogate before they play the BBC Proms in September.

It’s a thrill to hear a live, professional orchestra within the beauty of the Royal Hall, so this is a very special concert and our first professional orchestral concert post pandemic.

Our finale event is the Carnival, bringing the sights, sounds and tastes from across the world to town.

Celebrating with an incredible parade through the town centre and a multi-stage event within the Valley Gardens.

A spectacular free family party in the heart of Harrogate.

Bookended between these two standout events we feature a host of music, arts and literature including the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Our artistic residency welcomes 12 musicians for 10 concerts over four days and a world premiere with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack making their debut with Matt Ford.