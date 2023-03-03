Column: Sammy Lambert, HHCC - New and exciting upcoming events

HHCC are delighted to bring back the Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout

Do read on to see how you can get involved and support your local NHS.

As summer is quickly approaching, the HHCC and Volunteer Team are really excited to share with you our forthcoming events including our Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout on June 4 and the Big Northern Summer Spectacular on July 9.

By kind permission of Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club, HHCC are delighted to bring back our Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout.

We are looking for local companies, groups, teams and organisations to join in the fun of this inflatable obstacle course.

Teams of 10 people will go head to head and take on the challenge competing to be crowned ‘It’s A Knockout’ Champions 2023'.

Hurry and register now to avoid disappointment! https://hhcc.co.uk/its-a-knockout/

As you may know, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) covers a huge geographical area with services from Wakefield to Northumberland.

This July we are delighted to be venturing further afield with our events by holding a Big Northern Summer Spectacular in the North of England.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to come together for a fun-filled summer event for all the family. Stay tuned for further information to be released!

After successes from our recent Christmas Colouring Competition, the HHCC Team and I have decided to launch our Easter Colouring Competition.

Make sure you have your colouring pencils at the ready… go hopping mad with your wonderful creations!

Our Colouring Competition will be free to enter, however if you are able, please make a donation with all proceeds raised helping to make life changing differences across our Hospitals and Wider Community.

Colouring sheets will be available on the HHCC website from March 13.

Aside from our fabulous events, we also have some fundraising opportunities for keen runners and adventurers of Harrogate and beyond.

Take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on August 20 and explore the 24 mile walk through the idyllic Yorkshire Dales, summiting the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, all whilst supporting your local NHS.

HHCC also have limited number of Charity places available for the Rob Burrow Marathon taking place on May 14 and we’d love for you to support HHCC!