Column:​ Sammy Lambert, HHCC - Climb a mountain or hold a bake sale

​The Friends of Harrogate Hospital purchased a Video Laryngoscope for the Special Care Baby Unit.

​For those of you who are new to my column, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) funds specialist equipment, training and services; going above and beyond the provision of the NHS to help enhance treatment and facilities.

We are the registered charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT)

There are ways that you can make a difference too! Why not run The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon for HHCC, we have limited spaces available for supporters!

Alternatively, climb a mountain or hold a bake sale!

Supporting us can also be as simple as attending one of our events such as our upcoming Exclusive Art Exhibition.

HHCC’s Exclusive Art Exhibition takes place on February 10 7-9pm at Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate.

This exclusive event will showcase a range of artists from across the #teamHDFT footprint exhibiting their artwork for supporters to purchase and indulge in, including Jos Haigh who has kindly donated some of her paintings towards the evening.

Tickets are available on our website, hhcc.co.uk. Your ticket includes entry, prosecco on arrival and a range of food available throughout the evening.

Not forgetting another exciting event on the horizon for all you music lovers. The Harrogate Proms takes place on Saturday, June 24!

This spectacular event involves Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO) and Harrogate Choral Society (HCS) joining forces to present a special showcase concert, all whilst supporting our local NHS.

Tickets are available here: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-harrogate-proms/.

This January, The Friends of Harrogate Hospital were delighted to support babies on our Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) with the purchase of a Video Laryngoscope.

John Fox, Chair of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital said “The Friends are delighted that after three years, we’re back in action supporting HDH. Today we handover to SCBU the Video Laryngoscope that will be essential in a range of clinical circumstances in premature birth babies. I would like to thank those who have helped to fund this vital equipment on behalf of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.”

Vicky Lister, Paediatric Matron, SCBU said “This piece of equipment will help support Doctors when intubating neonates whose airways can be difficult to manage due to their small size. We are looking forward to making use of this as the requirement arises. Thank you”

If you are interested in supporting your local NHS, get in touch on [email protected] or 01423 557408.