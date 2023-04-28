Column: Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity - Epic challenges and events coming up

Our HHCC and Volunteer Team.

Now that spring has sprung I’m sure you’re as excited as I am to read about all the epic challenges and events coming up in the warmer months.

Make sure you read until the end to see how you can make a difference to your local NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) are looking for budding walkers and adventure seekers to join us on our active Peak Challenges in 2023!

Joining forces with Sky Blue Adventures, HHCC bring you the Yorkshire Three Peaks and National Three Peaks Challenges!

Take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on August 20 and explore the 24 mile walk through the idyllic Yorkshire Dales, summiting the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, in 12 hours.

Alternatively, for an even bigger challenge, commit to the National Three Peaks, completing the ultimate challenge of Ben Nevis, Snowdown and Scafell Pike within 24 hours on October 2 with the drive time between peaks to recover!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put your walking boots on and best foot forwards to support your local NHS today.

However, if you’d prefer an inflatable, foam filled challenge, we have the perfect opportunity for you too!

Enter your Team into HHCC’s It’s A Knockout 2023.

Work as a team to complete inflatable challenges and work your way through the inflatable obstacle course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your sign up to It’s A Knockout also gives you entry into our Summer Extravaganza to enjoy hot food and drink, a licenced bar, hand selected stalls, in addition to donkey rides and a bouncy castle for the rest of the family to enjoy.

If you would like to come and support the It’s A Knockout Teams and attend this fun-filled day,

sign up your team or purchase your tickets at:

https://hhcc.co.uk/events/its-a-knockout-2023/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving on from HHCC’s exciting events.

I’d love to share with you about the commemorative artwork that has been unveiled by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital in our Cardiology Department!

This colourful, ‘Thank you NHS’ collage designed by local Dales artist, Sandra Gascoigne, was unveiled to commemorate 55 years of fundraising by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Jonathan Coulter, Chief Executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This kind gesture will have a valuable impact towards enhancing the environment for service users, their families and staff within the Cardiology Department”.

If you’re interested in signing up for any of these thrilling challenges mentioned in this column and want to help enhance the facilities and environment for patients, families and colleagues at your local NHS, please do get in touch with the HHCC and Volunteer Team on: