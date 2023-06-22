News you can trust since 1836
Column: Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity - Adding the extra sparkle to all we do

​Hello and welcome back to all our supporters. I would like to thank you for coming back each month to see what the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) and Volunteer Team are up to and to learn about all the exciting opportunities for you to get involved in!
By Zoe Drye
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
​The Harrogate Proms event taking place on Saturday, June 24 will soon be upon us and we cannot wait to welcome you.

This event has been meticulously planned over many years, with lockdowns interrupting the original schedule.

It is especially heart-warming to know that we will finally be able to present this showcase with so many wonderfully talented musicians and performers, it is sure to be a night to remember!

We will be featuring an array of operatic and traditional 'proms' favourites, conducted by Bryan Western of HSO and David Lawrence of HCS.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to HHCC, which helps to fund the vital work of the NHS through Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT), whose geographical footprint covers not only Harrogate, but also as far as Hull, Wakefield and up to Northumberland.

There is still time to purchase your tickets! Purchase them via the Harrogate Box Office (Tel 01423 502116, or by visiting www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-harrogate-proms.

We look forward to welcoming you all to the most spectacular event of the year!

I would like to thank those of you who visited our Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout on June 4.

We are delighted to have had over 600 people through the gate and received some phenomenal feedback from visitors who thoroughly enjoyed their time at our Extravaganza, browsing our range of stalls and entertainment and taking on the It's A Knockout challenge!

The HHCC and Volunteer Team are currently planning for 2024 with the date to be announced soon… watch this space!

Over the last six years I have worked closely with the HHCC and Volunteer team. It has been my absolute pleasure to lead this team for the last four years.

The dedication and commitment each of the team give to their roles is incredible.

I will be taking up a new role within the #teamHDFT group from July 31 and as such the HHCC and Volunteer team will no longer be led by myself.

I am incredibly honoured and privileged to have worked alongside these remarkable individuals. They will continue to work together and take these services from strength to strength.

I want to thank you, our supporters for all your engagement and support over the years. You have been incredible and I will never forget the generosity of the public and local businesses who help to add the extra sparkle to all we do.

So for one last time, my sincere thanks to you all.

