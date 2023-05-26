Column: Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity - Taking part in any event makes a huge difference

We’d love to see you all at the HHCC’s Summer Extravaganza where there will be something for all the family.

We are the registered charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

​I would like to share with you how excited we are about our new HHCC lottery!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is now in place with our first winners already drawn and in receipt of their incredible prizes!

You can either play as a one off or sign up to a monthly subscription for a minimum of £5 at £1 per ticket to be in with a chance of winning up to £600 each month!

The HHCC lottery is drawn on the 28th of each month so why not join in by purchasing your tickets today https://hhcc.co.uk/events/harrogate-hospital-community-charity-lottery/.

There is also still time for you to grab your tickets for our Summer Proms Raffle!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This raffle is in collaboration with The Harrogate Proms which the HHCC and Volunteer Team would be delighted to see you at on June 24.

There is a fantastic selection of prizes available including: 9ct gold diamond stud earrings worth £500, a round of golf for four people at Pannal Golf Club, an overnight escape for two at Rudding Park, two season tickets for Railway Athletic FC Season 2023/2024, and much more!

The raffle will be drawn on Tuesday, June 27.

Grab your tickets at https://hhcc.co.uk/shop/hhcc-summer-proms-raffle/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HHCC’s Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout is coming up on June 4 at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC, HG2 7JA.

We’d love to see you all there to enjoy this fun filled day including activities such as a bouncy castle, donkey rides, face painting, hand selected stalls and a delicious barbecue.

There really is something for all the family.

Purchase your tickets at https://hhcc.co.uk/summer-extravaganza-featuring-its-a-knockout/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in any event such as our HHCC Lottery, Summer Proms Raffle or Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout makes a huge difference.

Thanks to the wonderful supporters and fundraisers of HHCC, we were able to contribute to the cost of the refurbishment of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This included amazing mood lighting technology and imaged ceiling panels which enables patients to receive care in a relaxing environment.

One visitor said, “It’s amazing and feels like a hotel.” This is just small insight into how the money you donate can have a huge impact!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad