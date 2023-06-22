Column: Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID - Think giant globes and cultural murals

The ​2022 Harrogate BID launch of 'Floral Summer of Celebration'. This years trail celebrating international connections Harrogate has built will be installed July 21.

​I’d like to start this month by thanking every single person that supported the recent ‘Harrogate Celebration of Fashion’ on May 20. This first-time event was fully delivered by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) with a special mention to the Victoria Shopping Centre and Enchantica for their support.

The event itself was a pop-up catwalk celebrating six categories of fashion, coupled with various promotions taking place around the town centre. We were indebted to the glorious weather but regardless, were so pleased to see 19,000 people walk through the Victoria piazza area on the day.

As a result, many participating businesses have seen 2023 record sales, sold out of products that were showcased on the day and followed up promotion and sales in the days and weeks thereafter.

It’s safe to say we all recognise the challenges on the high street at the moment, but this event proved that there is still a huge appetite for the retail sector and shopping in general.

To continue to honour our high street, we’ve got to be unique, experiential, think outside the box and always be looking ahead rather than back at ‘how things used to be’. We very much hope to bring back the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion bigger and better in 2024 – watch this space!

I use the word ‘hope’ above as Harrogate BID is currently heading towards our final week of ballot, so there may be some changes moving forward. ‘BIDs’, to which there are over 330 in the UK, have five-year terms.

This means every five years we consult with businesses within the BID area, form a new business plan and objectives, and allow businesses to vote in a 28-day ballot process if they would like to commit to a BID for another five-year term.

Within the proposed new business plan there will be three key objectives: ‘pride in our town’, ‘a vibrant town’, and ‘voice and vision’. We aim to continue a number of our current projects but also run new schemes for the good of Harrogate.

Just a few examples include: our in-house street ranger, tackling ASB, street dressing, Christmas lights, partnerships to showcase Harrogate far and wide, footfall and spend increasing events, improving vacant units, and working with landlords and potential tenants in vacant units.

I see this process as a real positive; it ensures Harrogate BID constantly considers ways to offer more benefits to our members. If you would like to know more, you can find the proposed 2024-28 business plan here – www.harrogatebid.co.uk/ballot-2024-2028

Finally, summer is here which only means one thing – ‘In Bloom’ competitions. We are proud to be Yorkshire’s only entry to Britain in Bloom this year through our town centre floral trails, window competitions, immersive exhibition and general offering.

The trail this year will be installed on July 21 and is all about celebrating the international connections Harrogate has built. Think giant globes, cultural murals, interactive melody, cake stands and much more all of course draped in floral flare.