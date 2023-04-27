Column: Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID - Delivering positive initiatives for our town

Harrogate BID's town centre dog show took place on Easter Saturday. Picture Gerard Binks.

​Over Easter, the second ever Harrogate Dog Show took place. After the huge amount of interest during the 2022 Jubilee Square Dog Show, Harrogate BID decided to bring the four-legged festival slap bang into the middle of town – in the Victoria Shopping Centre piazza area. In partnership with Victoria Shopping Centre, we put on a packed out show that included eight categories and an agility course – all judged by the Yorkshire Vet himself, Peter Wright! The sun shone and people came out in their droves. It’s safe to say the Harrogate Dog Show will be back in 2024, thank you to everyone that supported the event.

As I write this, the team at Harrogate BID are preparing to showcase the town centre to the thousands of attendees at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show. We plan to deliver a pop-up garden in collaboration with Harrogate International Partnership. This garden will celebrate the four towns Harrogate is twinned with – Luchon, Montecatini, Barrie and Wellington. We also plan to launch this year’s Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration. This annual championing of Harrogate’s floral heritage has been entered into Britain in Bloom this year, after winning gold in the 2022 Yorkshire in Bloom. The ten displays will each showcase an international connection Harrogate has around the world. The displays go live in mid-July.

Before all this, we have another momentous event – the King’s Coronation. On this occasion we’re proud to be partnering with a real royal venue, the Majestic Hotel. Think screen, stage, music, theatre, fun, community and all the action from London on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. For those who have some energy left, we’re partnering with the Harrogate Advertiser for ‘The Big Help Out’. This national campaign is for people to show support to their community. Licks of paint, weeding, litter picking and a full audit of the town centre will be the primary objective, but if you have any other areas you’d like to improve (within the day!) please do get in touch [email protected]

Retail, alongside hospitality, is a key sector in Harrogate, and on May 20 we plan to applaud the wonderful offering we have through the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion. A town centre catwalk and bursting programme of alluring events will show just why so many people travel far and wide to visit the independents and nationals we proudly have here in Harrogate. If we put on a good show, who knows, we could be top of the list for even more retailers to set up shop here in Harrogate! Check out the Harrogate BID website for more information or email us on the address mentioned above.