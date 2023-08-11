Column: Karen Weaver, Harrogate and District Community Asction - The fantastic work our charities do

Head of Foundation Jill Stacey, High Sheriff Clare Granger and Harrogate Town AFC’s Community Foundation volunteers Rod Clifton, Bernie O'Brien and Tom Robinson receive their awards.

​The High Sheriff role dates back to Anglo Saxon times when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the king for maintaining law and order within the shire and for the collection and return of taxes due to the Crown.

Whilst the role still has links to the Crown and judiciary there is now also a valuable focus on local charities, to help raise the profile of their vital work.

After a short tour Clare met with several of our charity tenants. There were many connections and common themes, especially the way in which charities work so hard to meet the needs of all the people who turn to them and the joy they give by bringing people together.

Clare said: 'It was so interesting meeting the charity tenants. Each one had an inspiring tale to tell about what they do and it was fascinating to see the parallels between them. It is clearly such a valuable thing for them all to be part of the community at Community House'.

Clare also presented special High Sheriff’s awards for valuable services to the community to volunteers nominated by Open Arms Malawi and Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation. The Open Arms team were thrilled that one of their trustees, Janette Peak, was recognised for going above and beyond in her contribution to the charity. For over 20 years Janette has given endless support through visiting schools, volunteering in Malawi, helping at events, organising her own fundraising events, making beautiful merchandise for the shop, providing endless administration and governance support, as well as always being there with a smile and encouragement.

Harrogate Town AFC’s Community Foundation volunteers Rod Clifton, Bernie O'Brien and Tom Robinson received awards for their work with the Walking Football teams and their contribution to enhancing the life of our community. As well as promoting a sense of well-being and developing new friendships amongst players, there are also a number of health benefits to playing walking football. Some even travel from outside the district for the camaraderie and the opportunity for a good chat, as well as the competition!

Many thanks to our other fantastic charity tenants who took time to tell Clare about their work: Dancing for Well-Being; Ewing Foundation; Harrogate Deaf Society; Open Country; Supporting Older People; IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services); Lifeline Harrogate. Everyone was delighted the High Sheriff found time in her busy schedule to visit and we thank her for being so enthusiastic and interested to hear about the fantastic work our charities do, the difference they make and the challenges they face.