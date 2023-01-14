Column: Karen Weaver, Harrogate and District Community Action - Turning those resolutions into action

Operational Manager of Harrogate Clothes Bank Mike Proctor is keen to welcome new volunteers in 2023.

The cost of Christmas may well have put people under extra pressure with their spending, and of course worries about energy costs and inflation continue to dominate the news headlines.

Please reassure anyone you know who is struggling that there is lots of help and support out there, and also that it is always best to get advice sooner rather than later. Human nature is such that we tend to put difficult things off, and it takes a crisis or deadline to spur us into action. That’s understandable but can mean that things have got much worse than they needed to. There’s lots of information available via various websites, as well as practical support with energy costs, food, clothing and baby goods. Many local charities and faith organisations are able to offer a sympathetic ear and if they can’t help themselves they are connected into a tried and trusted local network of support.

We’ve got lots of information on our website about where to turn for support via https://hadca.org.uk/CostOfLiving and our HELP team is providing energy information and signposting. They can be contacted on 01423 813096. We’ve also got details of a local network of community organisations, churches, libraries and other groups who are welcoming people through their doors this winter to be social and keep warm – have a look at https://hadca.org.uk/WarmWelcome.

The discussion about the cost-of-living crisis often focuses on food and heating, while many forget another basic necessity: clothing. Clothing poverty is growing across the UK and Harrogate Clothes Bank helps bridge this gap locally, providing free seasonal, clean, good quality secondhand clothes to anyone in need. Everything supplied is donated from within the community and offered free of charge on trust, with no proof of income, referral or appointment required.

Operational Manager Mike Procter says: ‘We’re expecting user numbers to increase as living conditions continue to bite for those in and out of work; 25 per cent of our clients are working but struggling.’ Volunteers receive and sort clothing donations, gratefully accepted from generous donors across Harrogate district.

The emphasis is on adults and school-age children, and the team work closely with another local charity, The Village, who focus on babies, pre-school children and school uniforms. Volunteer-led since inception in 2016, they are keen to expand the team, and would especially welcome those with experience in referral liaison, partnerships and fundraising. Contact Mike to find out more https://harrogateclothesbank.co.uk/

New Year’s resolutions often include plans to take up volunteering and our online directory includes a whole variety of local opportunities to consider.