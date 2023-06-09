Column: Karen Weaver, Harrogate and District Community Action - Essential work of the small charity sector

​As the organisers say “Small charities are the lifeblood of local communities, and collectively create a much needed patchwork of support for wider society. They are the life-blood of our sector, driven by need and powered by lived experience. They are vital, more so now than ever”.

Depending on your point of view you might be surprised to know that a small charity is defined as one with an income under £1m. There are over 163,000 voluntary organisations in the UK, of which an astonishing 96 per cent are small charities, by this definition. A search on the Charity Commission website shows that our area reflects this locally. Whilst there are a number of familiar names above the £1m income mark (Yorkshire Cancer Research, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, Avalon Group, North Yorkshire Hospice Care, Carers Resource and Harrogate Theatre) the vast majority sit well below this threshold. This includes diverse and high profile charities such as Harrogate Homeless Project and Harrogate International Festivals, and HADCA too!.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in business, economies of scale can be crucial to success, but there are other factors to consider when thinking about the impact of this complex patchwork of small charities. They all exist due to the support of people who bring huge enthusiasm and commitment to good causes close to their hearts. They are brilliant at making small amounts of money go a very long way, harnessing the time, talents and skills of local people to make a difference. Many also fundraise themselves for good causes – our communities are kinder, safer and happier places due to the work of networks such as Lions and Rotary Groups, Soroptomists and Women’s Institutes. Then there is the often unseen network of local community groups, environmental task forces, faith and uniformed organisations who support and care for the people and the places where they live.

This is why THE LOCAL FUND for the Harrogate District was set up five years ago; specifically to support these smaller but vital local good causes. 88 projects have already received small grants worth over £240,000. The fund opens soon for another round of applications; if you are interested in applying or in donating to the Fund please visit https://www.tworidingscf.org.uk/fund/tlfharrogate/.