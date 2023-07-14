Column: Karen Weaver, Harrogate and District Community Action - Entertainment and new experiences

​The Over Fifties Forum is a great way to find out more about local services and activities. (Photo credit: Centre for Ageing Better)

​Providing encouragement and advice, our role is to harness the passions and enthusiasm of local people wanting to make a difference in their communities. One such group is the Harrogate District Over Fifties Forum, which was set up to bring together people aged over 50 in the district.

Founded in 2012 and informed by the success of similar forums across North Yorkshire, it was clear there was a need to combat loneliness for some and to share difficulties and challenges that the older years might bring for others.

However those involved also wanted to share what the Harrogate District has to offer for enjoyment, entertainment and new experiences. By bringing in speakers they could show what services are available and how to access them.

As a group they are also a voice advocating for the improvements and services needed to make life easier for everyone over fifty.

Over a decade later the Harrogate Over Fifties Forum continues to thrive and is open to anyone interested in getting involved, with a regular programme of events and a quarterly newsletter.

There is no membership fee, just a charge of £3 per meeting which includes a speaker, raffle and refreshments.

Bi-monthly meetings are held at St Pauls Church Hall, opposite the library, on the fourth Thursday in the month between 2-4pm. The next meeting is on Thursday, July 27 when the speaker will be Richard Webb, Corporate Director for Health and Adult Services in North Yorkshire.

Recognising that it is much nicer to eat out as a group they also organise lunch in local eating places every second Tuesday in the month and run regular coach trips to places of interest. Here are some quotes from members showing how much the forum means to them:

“I was looking for a group which would be friendly, informative and provide social events. HDOFF supplied all of these – talks about all aspects of life as an older person, a monthly Lunch Club and day trips to a variety of interesting places.”

“When I joined many years ago I immediately noticed that a positive attitude is at the centre of all their activities.”

“Thanks so much to the excellent management committee who work hard to keep us actively joining in and encouraging us to enjoy getting out and about. This is important as we get older – to still feel part of a community.”

“I really look forward to our meetings, speakers always of interest, a super raffle and a nice cuppa and biscuits.”

If you are interested in joining please get in touch by email at [email protected] or ring 01423 861795 or visit the website via https://hgdover50sforum.org.uk/.

For details of similar clubs and organisations across the Harrogate District you can search the HADCA online Community Information Directory via www.hadca.org.uk or give us a call on 01423 504074.