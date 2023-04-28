Column: Karen Weaver, Harrogate and District Community Action - Celebrate the King’s coronation with national volunteering campaign

Look out for Community Fit volunteers at the Big Coronation Celebration in the Valley Gardens on Monday, May 8.

​Across the UK, people are being encouraged to lend a hand in their local area on Monday, May 8 bringing people together to take part in this exciting opportunity, as well as growing and sustaining volunteering in the long term.

In the Harrogate District, volunteers play a vital role in building thriving communities and supporting local people. Via our online Volunteering Directory HADCA helps people find meaningful volunteering opportunities, and also supports small charities and community groups to host and recruit volunteers successfully.

The Big Help Out is a great opportunity for people to volunteer for the first time, coming together as a country to lend a hand and support great causes. There are lots of community events taking place over the Coronation Weekend offering the chance to get involved and find out more about volunteering in our area. If you’d like to take part we’re sharing all the details on a dedicated page on our website at www.hadca.org.uk/thebighelpout.

At HADCA the team is excited to be taking part in The Big Coronation Celebration, a free family event in the Valley Gardens from May 6-8. The organisers have provided space for a community hub and we’ll be there on Monday 10am-4.30pm providing information about volunteering and our own services.

On our stand we’re inviting people to nominate the ‘King and Queen of their community’; someone that they know makes a positive difference in their community in any capacity. That might be volunteering for a local charity, taking their neighbour’s bins out, walking someone’s dog or litter picking to keep their neighbourhood clean. We want to celebrate and reward people who do good every day and when all the nominations are in we’re delighted that our own VIPs will be recognised with some great thank you rewards, including dinner for two at Rudding Park and a family ticket to Harlow Carr.

Our friends from Harrogate Community Fit will also be helping out in the Valley Gardens; look out for them in their bright orange t shirts and have a chat with them about how they combine doing good with keeping active around the town throughout the year..

The Big Help Out is a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on the vital role of local volunteering and encourage people to get involved in their communities, with further events in Oatlands, Starbeck, Bilton, Knaresborough, Ripon, Masham and Pateley Bridge. Or if you want to dive straight in Open Country (01423 507227) have a street collection on Saturday, May 6 in Harrogate town centre and need collectors – a very easy way to get started as a volunteer!