Every volunteer makes a difference, as the Harrogate Community Fit Stars have already proved this summer.

There are over 200 opportunities listed in our online volunteering directory at www.hadca.org.uk. and a myriad of ways in which people can give their time and skills.

Could you help people get to their appointments and groups; be a befriender; help fundraise; carry out tasks to improve your area? For example the new Harrogate Community Fit project combines exercise, socialising and doing good and has already given over 100 hours of time to assist local community organisations and schools. If you know of a community facility or project that would benefit from five - fifteen volunteers helping out for an hour on a Wednesday evening please get in touch.

The need for local voluntary and community action was emphasised at the recent North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference, held in person at the Pavilions for the first time for three years.

There were some tough messages to take on board about the impact of food poverty and increasing energy costs. The speakers emphasised the very real effect on physical and mental health of struggling to heat your home and eat well – “exhausting” was one word used. Then there is the stigma around asking for help, which can keep people away from the support that is out there. Harrogate Borough Council has published a ‘You are not alone’ leaflet which is also available on their website. This provides details of various local sources of support, including from the voluntary and community sector, who can offer information and advice as well as practical assistance with food, clothing, furniture and energy costs.

Just as important are the opportunities to connect with others in similar situations; to chat, socialise, share food and keep warm. Activities such as men’s sheds, lunch clubs and knit and natter sessions do just this.