Destination Christmas is back, bigger and better for 2022. Photo by Richard Jemison for Visit Harrogate.

We’re thrilled to announce that Harrogate Christmas Fayre will return for 2022. After a successful launch in Harrogate last year, Market Place Europe will again deliver a traditional Christmas market over ten days in the heart of Harrogate – this time, with more than fifty stalls to explore. Added to the wealth of independent retailers and bespoke bars and restaurants in the town centre, and joined by Little Bird Made artisan market over two weekends in early December, Harrogate’s set to host a fantastic festive shopping experience that will not only delight our residents, but also draw visitors from further afield. Offering a welcome boost to our local tourism industry and in turn, our visitor economy, at a crucial time of year in the business calendar.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre will feature an eclectic mix of stalls offering Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal food and drink. Think gourmet pasties; traditional pork pies, arancini; calamari; German sausages; French crepes and hog roast in a bun. If you can still move once you’ve worked your way around the food stalls, you can browse gifts ranging from sheepskin rugs to shea butter, soy wax melts to ceramic lamps.

Destination Christmas caters expertly for everyone, and youngsters will love it. While it’s strongly rumoured that Father Christmas and his elves will be dropping in from the North Pole, the Candy Cane Express road train will be back again this year, transporting passengers around the town centre to enjoy the Christmas Fayre, the Christmas lights and a fabulous show of Christmas festivities.

Which leads me nicely on to the other hot topic of Christmas conversation: the coolest thing to come to Harrogate since last Christmas - an outdoor ice skating rink in Crescent Gardens. At the centre of the Christmas attractions provided by Parks and Environmental Services at Harrogate Borough Council, the ice skating rink offers something extra special to our residents from across the district and our visitors alike. It’s a fantastic way to socialise in the winter season, whilst staying active outdoors and, together with a giant 32m Ferris wheel offering views of the surrounding area, a carousel and children’s fairground rides.

Added to an amazing array of festive events and activities across the wider destination, it completes a whole package of festive fun that’s worthy of a seasonal staycation in the Harrogate district at the most wonderful time of the year. Find out what’s happening at www.visitharrogate.co.uk/christmas. There’s still time for businesses across the Harrogate district to partner with us in our marketing campaign as well, so drop us a line if you’d like to be involved: [email protected]