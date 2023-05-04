Column: John McGivern, Destination Harrogate - A huge boost to our local economy

Large international events offer enormous potential to Harrogate’s visitor economy and that of the wider area.

​It was at this venue in 1982 that Harrogate hosted the Eurovision Song Contest and in May 2022, as we awaited the song contest in Italy, who knew that the United Kingdom would go on to take second place? A year later, Eurovision fever once again feels very close to home, with the North of England gearing up to host the contest on behalf of Ukraine. Opinions on Eurovision may be mixed – the late Terry Wogan once commenting “there is not enough silliness in the world - Eurovision helps to keep it balanced.”

We have just hosted IATEFL at the Convention Centre - an international conference and exhibition that brings together English language teaching professionals from around ninety different countries, with an average annual attendance of around 2500 delegates. These large international events offer enormous potential to Harrogate’s visitor economy and that of the wider area - particularly in the off-peak season, when leisure visitor numbers traditionally have been lower. The Town Welcome activity delivered by Events Harrogate supports delegates to not only feel connected with the area while they’re here, encouraged to explore the destination freely, but also to be informed about the quality and the extent of leisure opportunities here - inviting a return visit. Repeat visits that are not purely business, but which include family and loved ones, tagging on leisure stays to a business trip - or buying into the ‘work-cation’ trend that has become more popular since the pandemic – can offer a huge boost to our local economy. The rise of ‘bleisure’ and its affinity to Harrogate is supported by Business Events Research from VisitBritain VisitEngland, which has shown Harrogate to be recommended by 96 per cent of delegates as an event destination, while 88 per cent of delegates said that they were likely, or very likely, to return here for leisure in the future.

This month, we continue to raise Harrogate’s profile as a first class events destination by exhibiting at CHS Leeds. The show provides an ideal opportunity to network with other event professionals, from agents to venue finders to event suppliers and industry peers from across the UK. At the end of June we’ll be attending The Meetings Show in London - the UK's leading exhibition for the events, meetings, and incentives community - to connect with global suppliers, showcasing the Harrogate area as a place to host events of distinction.