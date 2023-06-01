Column: John McGivern, Destination Events Manager, Destination Harrogate - Open for business and ready for growth

The stand at ​the UK REiiF event that Invest Harrogate attended recently.

​Did you know that Tockwith-based firm Stage One designed the set for last month’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool? And that robots developed by Synovate of Harrogate helped to keep London moving during the King’s Coronation, minimising disruption from roadworks in the capital at a crucial time?

These impressive accolades may be of particular interest while UK events are under an international spotlight this summer, but they remind us of the high calibre output of our local business community. The digital, creative and tech industry is fast-growing in Harrogate and has potential to draw higher paid jobs into the area, encouraging further economic growth and stability. Whilst much of our work in destination management involves highlighting Harrogate’s incredible leisure and lifestyle offer – undoubtedly a significant draw for new businesses and businesspeople wanting to put down roots - it’s important to point out again that Harrogate is more than just a pretty place. It’s a place where entrepreneurialism and innovation are thriving, amongst start-ups and scale-ups as well as established businesses - hence the importance of assets such as Co-Lab in supporting new and emerging business ventures.

In raising awareness of Harrogate as a perfect place for business, the Invest Harrogate team has recently returned from a successful exhibition as part of ‘Invest York & North Yorkshire’ at the UK’s leading Real Estate, Infrastructure and Investment Forum, UKREiiF in Leeds. More than 7,000 delegates attended the event, which showcased a national portfolio from Birmingham to Belfast to smaller local authority areas – and a wide range of products and services, from EV Chargers to environmental consultants, telecom providers to architectural software. The conference schedule drew Government Ministers, MPs, Metro Mayors, council leaders and chief executives to converse on panel sessions alongside private sector business leaders, on discussion topics from levelling up, sustainability, regeneration and devolution.

As a key part of the largest local authority area by geography, Harrogate plays a vital role in the economy of North Yorkshire. UKREiiF presented a great opportunity to fly the flag on behalf of the brilliant businesses and brands that thrive here and call Harrogate home, and to reinforce the message that North Yorkshire is open for business and ready for growth.