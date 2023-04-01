News you can trust since 1836
Column: How you can make a difference - Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity

​Hello and welcome back to all our supporters and readers. I’d like to thank you for taking the time each month to see what the Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) and Volunteer Team are up to and to learn about all the exciting opportunities for you to get involved in!

By Zoe Drye
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
It’s A Knockout will take place on Sunday, June 4 at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC
​For those of you who may not know, HHCC funds specialist equipment, training and services; going above and beyond the provision of the NHS to help enhance treatment and facilities.

We are the registered charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

As the nights are getting lighter, this means that summer is on the horizon!

What better way to start off the summer season than taking on an inflatable obstacle course with 10 of your family, friends or colleagues to raise money for your local NHS!

HHCC’s Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout will take place on Sunday, June 4 at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC, HG2 7JA.

Get your team of 10 together and take on this incredible challenge to compete to be crowned ‘It’s A Knockout’ Champions 2023'.

There are limited places available so make sure you sign up soon to avoid disappointment!

https://hhcc.co.uk/its-a-knockout/

If inflatable obstacle courses are not up your street, we’d be delighted for you to still join us for this fun filled day exploring our handpicked stalls, donkey rides, bouncy castle, face painting and licenced bar.

Tickets are available now for a donation of £6 for adults and children over the age of three and £20 for a family of four. Under three’s go free!

All tickets include a hot food item and soft drink.

Get them here - https://hhcc.co.uk/summer-extravaganza-featuring-its-a-knockout/.

Another exciting event coming up this June, is the long awaited Harrogate Proms.

After three postponements due to the pandemic, we are delighted to be working alongside the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO) and Harrogate Choral Society (HCS) who are joining forces to present a special showcase concert to raise funds for HHCC.

The programme will feature a feast of operatic and ‘Proms’ favourites as well as other popular works.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Box Office.

It would be lovely see some familiar faces attend!

The team and I are excited to welcome you to all our events this year and be able to showcase how you can make a difference.

Make sure you keep up to date with my columns to learn how you can positively impact your local NHS.

If you’d like to get in touch with the team in regards to any upcoming events, we’d love to hear from you!

Please email [email protected] or call 01423 557408.

