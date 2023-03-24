Column: Firefighter, Kirsty Shepherd - Seeing what it is like to be a firefighter

On International Women’s Day Skipton Fire Station put on a ‘Have A Go Day’ for women and men to see what its like to be a firefighter.​

​Fire crews were alerted to a large amount of smoke pouring out of the front and back of the former Kimberley Hotel at around 11pm on March 7 by police who were on patrol in town that night. This turned into a ‘make pumps eight’ job with crews coming from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton to help fight the fire.

Harrogate’s Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) was also deployed to help extinguish the fire. A total of twenty breathing apparatus was used – this means twenty firefighters entered the building wearing protective breathing equipment (think scuba diving!). Also used were four hose reel jets, door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders and various other firefighting equipment.

The fire caused 100 per cent damage to the annex of the disused hotel, and caused five per cent damage and 50 per cent smoke damage to the main building. Following the incident, our fire investigation officer conducted an investigation who suspects it was caused by arson.

Harrogate Police are appealing for witnesses and information. They are appealing for people to come forward if they have seen any suspicious activity at the Kimberley Hotel, particularly on the evening of Tuesday, March 7. If you can help, please email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ellie Paul. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230042171 when providing details.

We have been called out to a few chimney fires in the district in the last few weeks. This is a good reminder to anyone who has a coal fire or wood burner to have your chimneys swept. Also do ensure you use seasoned wood if you have a wood burner.

At Harrogate, we have kept busy in the last month engaging with the public at various events in our amazing district. We went along to a Chimney Fire and Safer heating event in Pateley Bridge and met the lovely folk at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church. Harrogate crew went along to local primary schools to talk with children about keeping safe on the roads as well as showing the excited children around the fire appliance! Harrogate and Knaresborough crew have also engaged with the farming community during the spectacular Knaresborough Tractor Run - the event so far has raised over £23,340 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

