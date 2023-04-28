Column: David Bown, Chief executive of Harrogate Theatre - Investing in future theatre-makers

Harrogate Youth Theatre performed ’Open A Book’ and ‘Blank Page’ at Harrogate Library.

​John Godber’s Living on Fresh Air was very popular and well received. I’ve worked with John on and off for 25 years and I think it was probably one of his best plays of recent times that spoke with real poignancy.

I feel that the pandemic has profoundly altered our behaviour and Godber’s play beautifully captured some of those elements.

He is an extraordinary playwright that appeals to young and old. Bouncers was not only voted amongst the top 100 plays of the 20th century in a poll conducted by the National Theatre, but it’s also a GCSE text and when the company visited with it earlier this year, the schools in attendance were clearly engaged. Also, he is the third most performed playwright in the English-speaking language after Shakespeare and Ayckbourn.

There has been a strong focus on families and young people over the past few weeks, Northern Ballet are performing their version of Ugly Duckling as I write, always very popular, and we had a very successful Little Stages Festival. Flotsam and Jetsam, Zog, The Wind in the Willows and Sing-A-Long-A Encanto were amongst those that were popular.

It’s always a joy to see the theatre full to bursting with so many young people, they energise the whole building.

Interfacing with the festival was also the work of our Creative Engagement team with the formal and informal education sectors. Nicki Alderson and Hannah Draper work tirelessly with many groups from the age of four - 18 through our youth theatre, also delivering after school clubs in partnership with Harrogate’s primary schools.

March saw Harrogate Youth Theatre perform at Harrogate Library in two productions inspired by the library and created by the performers themselves. Open A Book and Blank Page witnessed young performers taking centre stage amongst the bookshelves to tell their own dynamic and inventive stories.

In creating their own work, they took on the roles of writers, actors and directors learning all the skills they need to be theatre-makers themselves.

A huge thank you to the staff at Harrogate Library who were so welcoming and supportive of the project.

We also had an Open Day last week, which contributed to the buoyancy of the building further. Again, lots of families enjoyed guided tours of our grade ll listed treasure with tea and scones thrown in for good measure. Very civilised.

Shows that are coming up that are worth Checking out are Calendar Girls at the theatre and staged by Ripon Amateur Operatic Society, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Susie Dent: The Secret Life of Words - both at the Royal Hall.