Column: David Bown, Chief executive of Harrogate Theatre - A pivotal role in theatre making

Head of Operations Caroline Lowe, who keeps the whole place ticking over, performing an amazing job of looking after the building on behalf of the theatre trust for the council.

​She first started as a Deputy Stage Manager working with the Artistic Director Hannah Chissick back in 2003.

The DSM is such a pivotal role in theatre making and producing, it’s the lynch pin that holds all the various elements of the creative process together.

Caroline was brilliant at her job, but like many production staff there comes a time when people need to be more in control of their evenings and weekends and so Caroline moved into Front of House and Operations in 2008.

It’s a huge role that requires incredible managerial and liaison skills. The head of operations organises all the front of house staff for every event, which includes security, ushers and bar staff as well as being the front facing person for the public.

That’s quite a bit of pressure when 500 people come through the door for shows here at the theatre, even more so with 1,000 people at the Royal Hall and 2,000 at the Convention Centre. Since the theatre took over artistic programming responsibilities for all the major arts venues in town, Caroline and her staff can be responsible for up to 3,500 patrons on any given night.

However, that is only part of Caroline’s role. In partnership with the council, she also helps to facilitate all the building repairs and renovations that take place at the theatre on Oxford Street, which in recent times have been quite substantial.

You may recall during the pandemic the theatre was completely surrounded by scaffolding to enable the entire roof to be replaced, as well as a great deal of fire integrity work that was happening inside the building. It was Caroline that was the lead co-ordinator from the theatre’s side.

In such an old, large and complex building there is very little respite for the operations manager. Back in May the boilers packed up and have been decommissioned, therefore currently we have no central heating or hot water.

Our ‘dark’ repairs summer break will have to be extended to accommodate the replacements in time for the winter season, another massive project.

Just like the marketing department that I spoke about last month, there are many key figures right across the organisation delivering critical jobs that keep the theatre running, and there’s none more critical than the contributions of Caroline and all her staff.

