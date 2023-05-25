Column: Dan Siddle, Harrogate BID - A pivotal point for Harrogate BID

The 'dog wardens' on patrol at Harrogate BID's town centre dog show. Picture Gerard Binks

​BID’s work in a five-year time frame, and our first term ends at the end of this year, so it’s now that we ask the question of the members – are you in favour of renewing the Business Improvement District for a further five years?

I continue to be proud of what the BID has achieved in our town since its inception, and I want to be able to keep building on our successes from our first term. When we presented recently for our AGM, and in the Business Plan launch it was apparent the volume of projects we’ve completed. Equally it demonstrated the amazing opportunities we have, to continue to develop some of the ideas that have grown, like the Dog Show, and the Celebration of Fashion, and the chance to work on new and exciting plans, such as looking to develop further our partnerships with our twin towns across the globe.

Our Business Plans will be sent to members or is available on our website. It details our aspirations, which we’ve formulated from speaking to businesses, partners and shareholders, and from the results of our survey. We’ve picked out three main objectives: -

Pride in Our Town

We all want a clean, safe, and attractive town centre. Our aim will be to ensure these elements are delivered by partners and the pride in our town shines through our additional projects to strengthen the environment for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

A Vibrant Town

This will include creating events and campaigns that promote our town in a multitude of ways, to ensure that visitors travel to Harrogate from far and wide and that residents love where they live that little bit more.

Voice and Vision

Harrogate BID will act as the glue that brings everyone together, while not being afraid to raise our collective voice for the good of our town. We will work on your behalf to get your opinions heard and aspirations delivered.

These objectives will shape the work of the next five years and as part of that its worth remembering some of the things that we do, support, or fund, that would be lost if we weren’t given the opportunity of a second term, as many of these will benefit local residents in some way.

There would be no Christmas lights; no Street Ranger; no new street art installations, and no additional floral baskets and planters; no street entertainment or events like the Coronation celebration, the Dog Show, and the Celebration of Fashion.

There is no doubt that, since Harrogate BID found its feet, it has comprehensively delivered. Cleaner pavements, bold street art, footfall-increasing campaigns, street dressing, floral flair, match-funding grants, unique entertainment, collaborative networking, locked-in local spend, and much more.