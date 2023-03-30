Column: Being the last Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate has been a true honour - Coun Victoria Oldham​

Harrogate Mayor Coun Victoria Oldham Picture Gerard Binks

​The following evening I attended the Wizu Workplace Royal House launch, and this was another opportunity to support a new business venture in Harrogate.

My deputy represented me at the launch of the Valley Gardens play area canopy on February 14 and for those of you wondering, yes, he did remember it was Valentine’s Day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We both attended the Wharfedale Agricultural Show annual dinner, and as a member of the cattle committee, I was able to catch up with some good friends and supporters of the farming community. The ‘Otley Show’ is the first agricultural show of the season in May, and many livestock exhibitors come from across North Yorkshire to show their animals in the hope they will catch the judge’s eye before a trip to the biggest and best show in Harrogate in July.

At St Wilfred’s Church Hall in Harrogate we attended the North Yorkshire Police Harrogate Cadets passing out parade. The following evening I attended the Bilton Ladies AGM, which was followed by a Beetle Drive.

On February 24 I raised the Ukrainian flag at the Cenotaph in Harrogate. Also present were the leader of the council, Richard Cooper and the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones. There were a few members of the public present, and I had the opportunity to speak to a Ukrainian lady who had fled her homeland, and who expressed her appreciation to me of the love and warmth that had been shown to her by the people of Harrogate.

That evening my deputy and I attended the Harrogate Sea Cadets Annual Awards night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love visiting the Royal Hall, and in a personal capacity I felt I had to go and see Carmen performed by the Ukrainian National Opera at the beginning of March.

Instead of our National Anthem at the end, the orchestra played the Ukrainian. Some of their fellow countrymen and women who have been welcomed to our community were present, and the emotion felt was tremendous. My thoughts were with the lady I had spoken to at the Cenotaph a week earlier.

On March 3 I had to cut short my visit to the World Day of Prayer Service at West Park URC in Harrogate, but enjoyed my brief stay.

My Mayor’s Civic Service was originally scheduled for September 11 last year, but due to the sad passing of our Queen, this was rescheduled for March 5 at Ripon Cathedral. I would like to express my thanks to The Lord Lieutenant Jo Ropner and her husband Robert, the other mayors from North Yorkshire and the North East, as well as Harrogate Borough past mayors and current councillors, Aldermen and Alderwomen, Freemen of the Borough and the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones for attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was quite a gathering. I am only sorry that my MP for Skipton and Ripon was unable to attend. There will not be a service such as this again, and my Chaplain, Dean John Dobson’s sermon was to my ears, perfect.

This is written during the last month in my capacity as the last Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate. For the last nine and a half months I have fulfilled my role to the best of my ability, with the help of the officers of Harrogate Borough Council and the assistance of my Deputy Mayor and consort, Robert Windass.

There have been some engagements of course that have stood out during my term of office.

The late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, especially the service at Ripon Cathedral which reignited my love of Hubert Parry’s music. Hearing ‘I am Glad’ played on the organ will never leave me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Carnival and the Great Yorkshire Show were also amazing, welcoming so many visitors. As summer joy turned to autumnal sadness with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, so I had the responsibility of reading our new King’s Proclamation in Harrogate.

As I’m sure most will know, Harrogate Borough Council will cease to exist from April 1 when North Yorkshire Council begins. And along with it, the role of the mayor will be replaced by a charter trustee mayor for the unparished area of Harrogate.

The role of the mayor is so highly-valued by so many groups and organisations, especially the local charities, arts and business communities, and I do hope that the new charter trustee mayor can fulfil some of the mayoral duties that I have taken so much pleasure carrying out over the last year.

This is so very important in a time when all of us are facing a financially challenging time, and they need to be able to raise their profile as much as possible to generate some much needed funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am proud to have represented my ward on Harrogate Borough Council for the last five and a half years, but being the last Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate has been a true honour and a privilege. And I intend on campaigning and volunteering whenever and wherever possible in the future.