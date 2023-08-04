Column: Angela Jones, Connecting Ripon - Keeping active, creative and happy this summer

Our Connecting Ripon Network community organisations have some fantastic free activities for all ages. Photo credit Ashton Bingham on Unsplash

​Our Connecting Ripon Network community organisations have some fantastic free activities for all ages.

Ripon YMCA’s summer activities for ages 11-18 are all free and you can just turn up. Follow them on Facebook or email [email protected] to keep up to date and for more information.

There is a Movie Night at the library and a Water Safety Day at the canal basin, with lots to do and learn, including free paddle boarding for those who register in advance.

Ripon Together have put together a week packed with free events for the Summer Fun Fest August 14-17. It’s an opportunity for young people aged four to 16 to get active and to try something different.

Some events have limited space so you need to book, but for all other activities you can just turn up. It sounds a lot of fun and the week includes cricket and football coaching, circus skills, croquet, rounders, giant board games and giant sumo wrestling! Find out more at ripontogether.com/summer-fun-fest/

Families can enjoy an Alice in Wonderland themed adventure with different activities taking place at Ripon Walled Garden over the summer holidays. Every Tuesday is story time in the Woodland. Meet at the story teller’s chair at 1pm.

Ripon BID, in partnership with Ripon Museums, are presenting a free world class comedy Juggling Show followed by a Circus Workshop for children to learn circus skills, in the marquee at the Workhouse Museum.

Find out more and book places at visitripon.co.uk/news/

There is always a lot going on at the library for young people and during the holidays it’s the Summer Reading Challenge for children four-11 years. There are thousands of books to choose from and it's a great opportunity to try new authors and collect rewards.

Congratulations to Ripon Community Toy Library celebrating their 30th Birthday this year! The volunteer team have given so much fun to local families over the years.

On Thursday mornings they create a friendly and relaxed environment where babies and children up to eight years, their parents and carers can enjoy having a chat and making friends, whilst exploring a large range of toys and equipment suitable for indoor and outdoor play, all for just £1.50.

Inspire Youth activities are taking place at Hell Wath this summer promoting enjoyment, kindness and sharing time together, including multisports with Harrogate Town coaches.

A good way to have fun, make new friends, develop new skills, confidence and interests is to help out in your community.

Young people can also gain relevant work-experience, adding depth to personal statements and CVs.