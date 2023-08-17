Column: Andrew Jones MP - Buses are a key part of our transport network

More bus use is a good thing; with developments like the increased investment and initiatives to encourage use.

​I take a keen interest in this area and want to see more people out of their cars and onto our buses. That is why I am pleased the Government is continuing to cap single fares outside of London at £2 until October 31, 2023 and then £2.50 until November 30, 2024. Alongside this, the Government is promoting its new ‘Take the Bus’ campaign to encourage concessionary pass holders to use their free bus pass.

We have seen travel behaviours change since the pandemic. Some markets have bounced back faster than others, with the change to commuting the most commented on. But there is also a reduction in the use of concessionary bus pass scheme. This scheme is to support people whether they are going to an important appointment or just popping to the shops or to meet friends. There is a social and economic good that comes from this scheme, so it is important that we encourage pass holders get back on board.

I recognise that to do so the buses must be reliable, affordable and a pleasant experience. I receive many emails from constituents who raise concerns regarding these areas which I continue to raise with bus company executives. Indeed, I regularly visit the Harrogate Bus Company depot in Starbeck to speak with them about these issues, trends in passenger numbers and most recently about upgrades to their fleet.

They are working to improve the reliability of the routes which has driven changes to the one, two, eight and 36 services. The £2 fare cap seems to be working well and, while routes differ, there is certainly a promising trend in terms of increased passenger numbers compared to a year ago. The company also has plans to introduce 39 new electric buses across Harrogate and their wider network in our area which is around £20m of investment on vehicles alone. These buses will be state-of-the-art giving potential passengers the pleasant experience needed to encourage them onto the service.

The Government is playing its part and has made better buses a central focus of levelling up. Investment totalling £300m has been announced to protect bus services into 2025 and keep travel affordable.

Of this £300m, £160m will be provided to local transport authorities to improve fares, services and infrastructure while £140m will go directly to operators to help protect essential services across England. This investment builds on over three years’ worth of Government support totalling over £2bn to help recovery from the pandemic and more than £1bn to support local authorities deliver their long-term local plans to improve services.