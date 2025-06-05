Column: Milestone moments for Harrogate charities

I’m delighted to be writing my first column for the Advertiser series in my new role as Chief Executive at HADCA. It’s an exciting time to be joining the charity and I’m learning so much about the thriving voluntary sector we have across the district. At the moment, it’s meeting after meeting as I get to know some of the wonderful people driving the sector forward and the community groups doing incredible things to support the local community.

I will share a bit about my background and what I’m hoping to bring to the role in future articles but in this first column I wanted to shout about some of the amazing local charities who are celebrating milestone years in 2025.

Anniversaries offer charities an opportunity to reflect on their achievements and celebrate their impact. They also provide a compelling hook for raising their profile and inspiring donations around a meaningful milestone.

Essential Needs are celebrating 30 years of supporting those in furniture poverty. In the last year alone, they have reused 155 tonnes of furniture and appliances, supporting over 600 people with essential household items. The team are celebrating this milestone with a series of events which kicked off with their birthday party held in April at their base on Back Gladstone Street. Meeting local charity and community group representatives for the first time at this event made me appreciate what an inspiring and welcoming community I’ve become a part of.

Elaine Stevenson, Chief Executive at HADCA

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity are also marking 30 years and their celebrations culminate in a charity ball at the Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel in October. Tickets available on their website! The charity has an ambitious fundraising target in 2025, with the money helping to improve the quality of healthcare services and support staff wellbeing, beyond normal NHS funding.

The 1990s saw a clear expansion in voluntary sector provision locally. 1995 saw the launch of disability charity Time Together, which has gone from humble beginnings to supporting hundreds of amazing individuals. Their 30th birthday party took place last weekend at the West Park Hotel with donors, volunteers, partners, families and friends coming together to celebrate their incredible achievements over the last three decades.

Just this weekend, the HADCA team went along to Dene Park Community Centre’s Open Day. This small, volunteer-led group are celebrating 45 years of supporting the tight knit community just off Woodfield Road. Since 1980 the centre has provided a welcoming space where people from one of the more deprived areas of Harrogate can enjoy social activities and trips out. The Open Day was a wonderful celebration of community, with residents coming along to find out about the support offered by the Centre and other charities and groups in the local area.

I can’t wait to get out and about over the next few months to find out more about our incredible community in Harrogate. Visit www.hadca.org.uk to find out more about our work.