Column: David Bown, Chief executive of Harrogate Theatre - Assisting children to find their voice and confidence

Youth Theatre members performing in The Wind and The Willows at the theatre Studio.

​Whilst it’s been a very busy time, the joy on the faces of the children, family and friends is reward enough for Hannah Draper and Nikki Alderson who lead this area of work, and deserve an enormous amount of praise for their continued dedication.

Five of those performances were from Harrogate Youth Theatre members. We run weekly theatre-based workshops all year round for young people aged five-18 and this term it was the turn of the five – sevens and the 11-14s to perform. The five – sevens are taking their first steps into live performance, working with their tutors on diverse fairy tales from around the world, whilst our 11-14s created their own inventive show inspired by video games.

“It’s been wonderful supporting them to shape their own stories and develop their skills as writers, directors and producers as well as performers. Once again, we have partnered with the magnificent staff at Harrogate Library to perform there. The library provides such a creative environment for our youth theatre and is a key venue in Harrogate Theatre’s step free portfolio, allowing our programme to be much more inclusive.” Hannah Draper (Director of Creative Engagement).

This term we also welcomed four primary schools to perform in our Studio Theatre as part of the After Schools Club project. 76 pupils from Starbeck Primary Academy, Summerbridge Community Primary School, Killinghall CofE Primary School and St Peters CofE Primary School performed The Wind in The Willows.

It was great fun seeing them develop their parts over the term to deliver this classic story for their families and teachers.

Finally, Hannah and Nikki had an intense time working at North Rigton CofE Primary School directing their Year 5/6 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A challenging show that the young people rose to admirably.

“It's a genuine privileged to see the individual development of each person we work with. Everybody starts at a different level and sometimes it can be overwhelming seeing a child stand on stage and say just one line with confidence, as this can be a hugely significant breakthrough. Many of our members go on to spend their entire school life with us, and to see their skills and confidence mature is highly satisfying and fulfilling for all involved.” Nikki Alderson Creative Engagement Manager.

Every day of the week The Youth Theatre contributes to assisting children find their voice and confidence.

If you’re interested in supporting or working with our Creative Engagement department, please get in touch at [email protected]. Everyone is welcome no matter what your experience or ability, as we are fully inclusive.