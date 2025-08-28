Building skills, confidence and community together

Last month not all young people will have got the exam results they had hoped for. But exam results don’t always reflect potential and don’t show how kind, creative, helpful, resilient, and reliable someone is.

Volunteering is a fantastic way to build confidence and gain skills such as teamwork and problem-solving. Many roles help develop responsibility and initiative, qualities that employers value highly.

Taking part in volunteering can be a real boost to self-esteem, helping you realise that you have strengths and talents beyond exam results. You can meet people from different backgrounds who may be able to guide or support you in the future or provide a valuable reference.

Your volunteering role can give you a chance to shine and may help you discover a passion which could lead to training courses or apprenticeships.

Ripon Youth Council volunteers with HADCA Power of 10 Co-ordinator, Jo Thackwray

The HADCA Power of 10 (PO10) Awards and Rewards scheme for young volunteers achieving 10 hours or more is inspiring more young people to get involved. Their volunteering passport means they can record their hours doing different activities and roles, as they work towards their rewards.

Since January, 84 local young people in the Ripon area have achieved their PO10 awards giving over 3,500 hours of help, including four who have each contributed 400 hours of their time!

This year saw the first PO10 awards recipients from a local Primary School. Congratulations to 28 pupils from Outwood Primary Academy Greystone who helped teachers; at Beavers & Cubs; with the school parliament; at a local care home and much more! It’s a great way to encourage our next generation of volunteers, whilst also helping build confidence and kindness.

Recently 12 inspirational students from the Mowbray School were presented with their PO10 awards, after giving time to volunteer at Lister House in Ripon, creating a wonderful new outdoor space for the residents to enjoy.

Following a successful PO10 Volunteer Recruitment Fair at Outwood Academy in July, an event is taking place at Ripon Grammar School on September 24. Eleven community organisations will be sharing their opportunities with students. If your organisation can offer meaningful volunteering roles for young people and you would like to join them, please email [email protected]

It's exciting times for the Power of 10, as this month also sees the launch of the awards and rewards scheme with Harrogate College for students aged 16 – 18 years, at their Volunteering Fair on September 17. Working with Ripon YMCA, Power of 10 is also supporting Ripon’s first Youth Council. Find out more about PO10 at https://hadca.org.uk/PowerOf10

If you know a young person or a group of young people who have made a significant contribution in our Ripon community this year, you can recognise their dedication and kindness by making a nomination for a St Wilfrid’s Stars Award. There are 10 Award categories, also including community organisations, culture, sports clubs, environment, tourism, and business.

Join Ripon Together’s celebration of the city by making a nomination at https://www.ripontogether.com/st-wilfrids-stars/