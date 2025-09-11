Building a More Inclusive Politics, Starting in Our Community

Politics should be open to everyone – no matter background, income, or postcode. But for too many people, it still feels out of reach. Whether it’s down to financial barriers, education, upbringing, or simply never seeing someone like them in positions of power, far too many voices are left out of the decisions that shape our lives.

That’s something I’m working hard to change – starting right here in Harrogate and Knaresborough. Our area is full of people who care about their community and have ideas worth listening to. But for many, the biggest hurdle is simply not knowing how to get involved – or feeling like politics isn’t meant for them.

If we want politics to be more inclusive, we have to make getting involved easier and more approachable. That’s exactly what I’m focused on – breaking down barriers and encouraging more people to take that first step. Locally, there are plenty of opportunities. In 2027, both Harrogate and Knaresborough Town Council elections will take place – offering a perfect chance to stand, support a candidate, or campaign on issues that matter. That same year, we’ll also have elections for North Yorkshire Council, which plays a vital role in shaping services across our region.

If you're new to politics, those opportunities might feel daunting – but you won’t be alone. There's plenty of support available and getting involved doesn’t have to mean standing for election. Whether it’s volunteering, joining a campaign, or lending a hand behind the scenes, every voice and contribution counts.

Tom Gordon MP Harrogate Town Centre

In this year’s Harrogate Town Council election, our local Liberal Democrat team made real progress in opening up local politics. We stood candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, ages, and experiences – including several individuals taking their first steps into politics, driven by a desire to make a difference. There’s still more to do, but this was a promising step forward for our area – and I’m determined to build on that progress in the years ahead.

Making politics more accessible also means engaging the next generation. Since becoming an MP, I’ve visited schools across the constituency to speak with students and answer their questions – because I want them to see politics as something they can be part of. I grew up never seeing a politician at school or on my doorstep, and I don’t want that to be the experience for young people here.

That’s why this autumn, during UK Parliament Week, I’ll be hosting a free event for young people in our area. It’ll be an opportunity to learn more about how politics works, ask questions, and explore how to get involved. Keep an eye on my social media or contact my office for more details.

At the heart of all this is a simple principle: politics should be open, accessible, and genuinely representative. We must break down barriers, amplify new voices, and make sure everyone feels they have a place in shaping the decisions that affect their lives. And as elected representatives, it’s our responsibility to help make that happen.

So, if you live in Harrogate or Knaresborough and want to get involved but aren’t sure where to start, I’m here to help. Your voice matters – and I’d be glad to hear from you.