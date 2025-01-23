Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key partner in our network and our Power of 10 volunteering project for young people is Ripon YMCA, an independent local youth charity founded back in 1914. The YMCA believes that everyone should have a fair chance to discover who they are and what they can become.

Today Ripon YMCA continues to develop services and capacity to support local young people. As well as providing accommodation for 22 young people aged 16 to 25, the charity also runs a number of funded projects and activities in the city, taking place on a regular basis.

The Children in Need ‘Young Leaders’ project has been running for two years and continues to provide a range of opportunities for young people to get involved with running events for their peer group. Theatre visits, water safety days, cinema nights, first aid courses, event volunteering and window dressing have all been successful at bringing young people together.

The National Lottery Community Fund project, ‘Ripon Youth Matter’, provides seven weekly sessions and a number of events and activities for secondary school students and wellbeing activities for those aged 16+. Weekly ‘You Matter’ sessions at the YMCA focus on advice and guidance for those aged 16+ over a wide range of topics including housing, benefits, sexual health and employment. Young people can also just check in with the team and enjoy a brew and biscuit.

Ripon YMCA's Sleep Easy event raises awareness of youth homelessness.

Teen Talk is a YMCA project funded by Ripon City Council and is set up to give the young people of Ripon a voice and influence on topics concerning them.

You can find out about these sessions and more activities by following Ripon YMCA on Facebook or Instagram or getting in touch with the team to join the WhatsApp announcements group.

Youth Work Team Leader Steph says: “It’s a privilege to meet so many wonderful young people at our events and activities. Youth Work disappeared for a while, but the YMCA team and other members of the Ripon Youth Work Partnership are working hard to provide our young people with places to go, things to do and people to talk to.”

On 25th April, Ripon YMCA’s Sleep Easy event is taking place from 7pm to 7am. This is an opportunity to build awareness of youth homelessness. You can support this event in many different ways; sponsor someone to sleep outside overnight with the team; join the evening meal, games and talks by YMCA staff; help steward the event or share and promote on your social media and with your friends, family and work teams. All the information you need to get involved is available online at www.riponymca.org/sleep-easy

If you would like to know more about the YMCA and want to get involved as a Trustee or volunteer, the team would love to hear from you. As a local independent charity, they always need more support to continue their vital work. Give them a call on 01765 607609 or email [email protected].