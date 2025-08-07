A Real Win for Harrogate & Knaresborough: My longest-running campaign helps delivers a big win for our local NHS

One of my longest-running campaigns, and one of the most important, has been securing the funding Harrogate District Hospital needs to deal with crumbling concrete. After years of pressure, I’m proud to say we’ve now seen a major breakthrough: the Government has confirmed a significant investment to remove reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and support a new day case surgery unit.

My campaign to protect and improve Harrogate Hospital began long before I was elected as your MP. Our hospital is the backbone of local healthcare, and it must have the resources and facilities to deliver the safe, high-quality services our community needs and deserves. When concerns about RAAC emerged nationally, I knew I had to act to make sure Harrogate wasn’t left behind.

I launched a petition signed by hundreds of residents and worked with Liberal Democrat colleagues in Parliament, including Richard Foord and Ed Davey, to raise the issue publicly – including at Prime Minister’s Questions. Together, we handed in the petition to the Department of Health at the end of 2023, demanding proper support and investment for our hospital.

The hospital submitted a business case to the Government, but instead of acting swiftly, Ministers made the Trust jump through hoops. What followed was a drawn-out, frustrating process, with piecemeal funding offers that left the hospital in limbo.

Since being elected in July last year, I’ve kept up the pressure, speaking in Parliament, writing to the Health Secretary, and pushing behind the scenes to ensure Harrogate’s NHS services weren’t left short-changed. I welcomed a £2.1 million investment in fire safety works earlier this summer, but made clear that further support was urgently needed.

Finally, last month, the Government confirmed a further £14 million of funding, a major step forward that will help remove RAAC and expand capacity at the hospital.

This result matters deeply to me. I’ve relied on the NHS myself, and I know just how important it is to have a safe, well-resourced hospital close to home. That personal experience drives everything I do, and it’s why I will never stop standing up for our local NHS.

This breakthrough shows what determined local campaigning can achieve and deliver. I’ll keep fighting to make sure Harrogate Hospital gets the support it needs, now and in the future.