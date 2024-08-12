A new chapter for Harrogate and Knaresborough, and our country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 4th of July, I was elected as the new MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough. As the dust settles on a once in a generation election, here are some of my first thoughts and how I intend to be your voice in Westminster.

Elections are a marathon run at a sprint speed. For almost two years, I have been working hard for our local area, championing the issues that matter most to the people of Harrogate and Knaresborough. Despite all the preparation, nothing can truly prepare you for that moment when your name is read out, and your life changes in an instant.

Throughout the campaign, I made it my mission to connect with as many people as possible. Whether it was playing badminton locally, taking part in regular pub quizzes, being spotted at parkrun, or knocking on doors five nights a week, I wanted to ensure that I was accessible and in touch with the community. By the time election day arrived, I hope that I had become a familiar face to many of you.

But winning the election is just the beginning. The finish line that once seemed so close suddenly extends far into the distance. Immediately after the results were announced, I was swept away to London, navigating the bustling corridors of Parliament, often operating out of committee room corridors and hot-desking until more permanent office arrangements could be made.

Tom Gordon MP

I would like to extend my deepest thanks to everyone who helped me reach this point: my family and friends, the small army of volunteers and activists who worked tirelessly on my behalf, and of course, the electorate who placed their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge Andrew Jones for his 14 years of dedicated service to our communities. His team has been incredibly supportive during the handover, ensuring that ongoing casework continues to be addressed without interruption.

Regardless of whether you voted for me or not, I am committed to representing everyone in Harrogate and Knaresborough. It is clear that the country voted for change, with our constituency electing me and the nation as a whole choosing a new direction under a Labour government. Our area and our country face significant challenges, from reducing hospital waiting lists and fixing the NHS to getting the economy back on track and addressing the sewage scandal that has plagued our rivers and coastlines.

In this Parliament, we are seeing the largest ever third-party group of MPs, with 72 Liberal Democrats elected. This gives us more influence than ever before, including the ability to chair key select committees like those for health and environment and rural affairs. We also have more guaranteed time at Prime Minister’s Questions and in parliamentary debates, which will allow us to ensure that our constituents’ voices are heard loud and clear.

As your new MP, I will work across party lines to tackle the issues that matter most to you. Where the new government’s priorities align with ours, I will support them wholeheartedly. However, where I believe they are falling short, I will not hesitate to hold them to account. The road ahead may be challenging, but together, I believe we can achieve great things for Harrogate and Knaresborough. Thank you once again for your support—I look forward to serving you in the years to come.