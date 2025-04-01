A "meanwhile" space with a creative purpose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the things I love most about my job is that I am forever finding out about new groups of volunteers doing exciting things in our community.

Recently, I went along to Victoria Avenue to meet the team behind Creative Harrogate, a new space for people trying to make art accessible. Big ambition requires lots of room, and this is where the idea of a “meanwhile” space comes in: a space that can be put to good use temporarily whilst it awaits another longer-term use.

Former large local employer CNG, who were always themselves very supportive of local charities, had fantastic offices right in the middle of Harrogate at 2 Victoria Avenue. CNG closed in 2021 and much of the space they occupied in the building has been empty since then. Meanwhile, whilst waiting for a new tenant to come along, the landlord has agreed Creative Harrogate can use the space, as long as it covers certain costs. So, the group charges a small hire fee for people wanting to deliver creative and artistic classes, events or activities in the space, aiming to create a buzzing and inspiring environment. This is a hub where people can meet, paint, sew, sculpt or even sing, with acoustic nights being one of the things they have been trialling in the space.

Creative Harrogate says of their group:

Creative Harrogate are at Victoria Avenue.

“We’re a group of artists and creatives who are passionate about making art accessible to everyone. Creative Harrogate actively works to instigate, develop and promote cultural projects in our town. We connect communities and champion cultural enrichment and access for all, improving local pride, belonging and wellbeing.

Our aim is to increase engagement and purposeful participation across a wide range of communities and cultures in Harrogate and facilitate opportunities for people to develop a range of skills for the 21st century. We hope to build on this participation and involvement to promote health and well-being, a positive sense of place, increase community resilience and social capital in Harrogate”.

If you are thinking of starting a creative group or want space to do your own art project and are looking at suitable venues, do get in touch with the team at Creative Harrogate to take a look. Prices are affordable and negotiable and the spaces are suitable for workshops, events, exhibitions, screenings and meetings and any other community-based activities. Additionally, there is a bar area, a Conference Room and multiple hang-out zone. Amenities at the venue include kitchen facilities, fully accessible toilets, and a lift for easy access to the first floor. Do keep an eye on their website www.creativeharrogate.co.uk for details of events and activities that you can join in. And finally, if you are interested in the arts and can offer your time in any way, whether it’s making tea, running workshops, helping with publicity or cleaning up after an event, please get in touch via the website, or email [email protected] Let’s make the most of this brilliant asset to the community.