Opinion: Harrogate Theatre’s own drama season features three great classics

Harrogate Theatre has its own drama season, with three fantastic back-to-back classics in September.

Harrogate Theatre has its own drama season, with three fantastic back-to-back classics - The Signalman, Black Tie Ball and Bedroom Farce - over a three-week period in September.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Signalman is adapted from Charles Dicken’s classic ghost story about a railway signal man haunted by a spectral figure warning of impending disasters.

Then we have a brace of plays by two of the UK’s greatest living playwrights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By turns satirical and touching, John Godber focuses his laser sharp gaze onto the Black Tie Ball in all its sophisticated pomp. Told in his signature visceral style, this hilarious comedy sees the hotel staff recount an entire evening at breakneck speed, from arrival to carriages at midnight. Never has being short staffed been so funny.

Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown. (Picture Adrian Murray)

Alan Ayckbourn’s gleeful comedy is set in three bedrooms, as four couples struggle with the ups and downs of their rocky relationships. With its charm, chaos and physical comedy, Bedroom Farce is regarded as a beautifully crafted masterpiece.

The hot weather can slow attendance down a little, but the quality still remains here at Harrogate Theatre. Well done to one of our brilliant community groups HOPS Musical Theatre Company for their spectacular show The Witches of Eastwick, which performed in our main auditorium at the beginning of the month. A big cast delivering big performance.

At the other end of the scale equal praise must also go to Woodlands Drama Group which performed the perceptively written A Month of Sundays in the Studio last week. Thefeed back from the audiences was universally positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do look out for the work of the community groups, they make great choices of shows, that continue into our autumn season as well. In October we have Goodnight Mister Tom presented by Harrogate Dramatic Society. Set in 1939, it’s adapted from the well-known novel by Michelle Magorian, and explores the remarkable friendship that occurs between a young boy and an elderly recluse during the war. All seems perfect, until the boy is suddenly summoned back to London by his mother, with devastating consequences.

Also in October, Harrogate St Andrew’s Players present a modern musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, that has become a contemporary classic centred around a coming-of-age story on a council estate in Sheffield. This high-energy, witty West End hit is based upon the real-life story. High praise goes out to all the community companies that perform on our stages, a lot of thought and creativity goes into not only their choices but also the productions they deliver.

Which is why on July 25 we celebrate all the companies as they perform a Summer Spectacular, A Night at The Theatre. The groups have chosen excerpts from some of their greatest hits from over many decades.

This one-off must see performance is part of Harrogate Theatre’s 125th birthday celebration and all proceeds will go to the theatre. So please come along to support the community groups and the theatre.