One week to Harrogate Film Festival 2018!

Famous actor Richard E Grant may have been forced to postpone his visit but there’s still a packed programme of exciting events coming up in the second annual Harrogate Film Festival in just over a week’s time.

The 2018 programme will feature Bond Night: Licence To Thrill at Cardamom Black restaurant on March 2, Cocktail Experience at The Pit bar on March 2, Kids Experience: Night at the Museum at the Royal Pump Room Museum on March 3, Kids Experience: Monster In at Ashville College on March 3, Mobile Cinema: A local indie film screened on a Transdev bus on March 4 and Experience Screening: Reservoir Dogs with Harrogate Film Society at North Bar on March 4.

As for Richard E Grant, star of Withnail and I and a lengthy list of Hollywood and British movies, the film festival’s managing director Adam Chandler said he was still looking forward to welcoming him to Harrogate.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the event with Richard E Grant on March 3 at the Royal Hall is now being moved to a new date, slightly later in the year.

“Renowned critic Andrew Collins is still scheduled to interview Richard and we are very excited to reveal that we will be announcing all the details very soon.”

In the run-up to this year’s Harrogate Film Festival which runs from March 2-4, one of the winning filmmakers last year says this independently-organised event is putting the town on the UK’s cinematic map.

Bradford-based filmmaker David Gilbank, who won in two categories in the festival’s international short film awards in 2017, said: “Seeing a festival this good in Yorkshire is really supporting independent film and will put Harrogate even further on the map for independent film-makers.”

This year’s filmmakers competition has received more than 400 submissions from more than 40 countries worldwide, from as far away as the US, Iran, Australia, Russia and all across Europe.

Among the event’s sponsors are Raworths Solicitors.

Please note, the current issue of the Harrogate Advertiser Series contains a competition for five lucky winners to win a pair of ticket each to the exciting film and meal Bond Night: Licence To Thrill at Cardamom Black restaurant in Harrogate.