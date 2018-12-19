Old Peculier Christmas gift brewed on hop

Coopers at a Masham brewery are pulling out all the hops to create the perfect “Peculier” Christmas gift for real ale lovers.

Each year T&R Theakston turns out a limited number of wooden “pins” – which are made using the traditional tools of the trade, namely seasoned oak, iron hoops and flames.

They are then filled to the brim with Theakston’s world-famous Old Peculier.

And Theakston’s is making it even more special this Christmas, because for the first time those who wish to keep their wooden pin can have it branded with a personalised message seared into the wood.

There is a limited area for the branding and the message can be no more than three lines with a maximum of nine letters per line.

The pins are individually created in the Theakston cooperage by craft brewery cooper, Jonathan Manby, and his apprentice, Euan Findlay, and can be ordered now by ringing the Brewery Gift shop on 01765 684 333.

T&R Theakston Ltd Executive Director Simon Theakston said: “Our Christmas pins are the perfect present for any real ale lovers, particularly now we are personalising them for the first time in our 191year history.

“I believe these unique pins that Jonathan and Euan have spent many hours and days bringing to life will become collectors’ items.

“Over the course of the next week all the pins will be filled with our legendary Old Peculier, ready for those customers who have ordered them.

“And, as ever, we are expecting the usual high ‘p-interest’ in these wonderful wooden vessels and we wish all our customers a Theakston Peculier Christmas and a happy New Year!”

The beer will be available to December 21.